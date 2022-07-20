Target Shoppers Say This Halter Top Is ‘So Supportive,’ You’ll Need 1 In Every Color

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When summertime hits I can’t stop shopping crop tops in every color, no matter how many I already own. And when a mega deal like this one from Target comes up, I simply can’t ignore it, despite the 10 other black crop tops already hanging in my closet. But if I’m being honest, going to the grocery store enlists a waterfall of sweat in the summer time, so you need to have multiple clean tops on-hand so you’re not rewearing the same ones twice.

Now that I’ve justified my shopping habits, let me alert you to this major deal moment at Target because the crop top that reviewers can’t stop raving about is finally back in stock. Typically black is the first color that sells out, so you’re going to want to scoop one up before it’s gone again.

This brami top is so good because it’s totally adjustable and supportive. It has built-in pads, so many reviewers are commenting on how they don’t need to wear a bra with it, making it extra comfortable. You can even adjust the size of the neck, which is a rare find in halter tops. That way, you can make it as low cut or high as you’d like and you’ll stay comfy throughout the day instead of having straps dig into your shoulders.

Seamless Halter Brami Top

This crop top is a Target.com exclusive, so you won’t be able to find it in stores. If your size is sold out, make sure to set an alert so you can come back to it when it’s in stock. One reviewer said this brami is so good, they bought it in three different colors, adding, “Absolutely love this top. I normally have to remove padding in tops like this but the padding is surprisingly very comfy and doesn’t make the top bulky and uncomfortable at all.”

Another said, it’s “so comfortable, fits like a glove. You don’t need to add a bra under it.” There’s nothing worse than soaking up layers of sweat with a bra in the summer, so I’m a fan of any time I can skip one.

The top comes in sizes XS to XL and comes in four different colors. Make sure to grab one now for the cutest piece to throw on during the hot summer months.