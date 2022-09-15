The Cutest Halloween Decor Is at Target Starting at $2—Here’s What We’re Shopping

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I don’t know if I just was never paying attention, but it seems like Halloween deals are EVERYWHERE this year, with Target leading the way on extra-affordable, ultra-cute pieces for your home. Whether you’re into a more muted, elevated fall-inspired theme or into the more cutesy, animated Halloween vibe, there’s something for everyone. You can seriously choose a Target Halloween style and find everything you need to cohesively spruce your home for the holiday all in one place.

If your Halloween vibe is more muted, with a fresh-looking color palette of whites, blacks and copper tones, check out the Halloween offerings from Threshold. They have cute, stand-out pieces like black pumpkin decor, simple serving dishes and more. If you like a more colorful vibe, check out Target’s Hyde and Eek! line. It’s perfect for those Halloween decorators who feel like bright oranges, greens and purples ring in the season. For me, I like a mix of both, but I’m definitely into twinkle lights, neon signs, and retro-prints that make me feel like I’m back in the ’90s (aka the most epic Halloween decor season of all time). Seriously, if you don’t believe me, just switch on the Goosebumps series on Netflix. It’s all from the ’90s and it’s the perfect thing to binge on a cozy fall night in.

Anywayyyy yes I’m absolutely obsessed with Halloween if you couldn’t already tell. Here are my top Halloween finds at Target if you’d like to follow in my festive footsteps.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Pumpkin Halloween Towels

Switching out your towels is an easy way to tie a room together with a new holiday theme. Get a two-pack of pumpkin-themed towels for just $5

Black Cauldron Candle

It’s candle season and Target has the cutest options for adding a bit of spookiness to your everyday items. This cauldron-shaped candle is a must-have.

Boo Pillow

If your Halloween palette is more muted, with blacks, whites and copper colors, Threshold is the place for you. The Threshold designs are so cute and understated while still making you feel like you switched up your decor for fall.

Large Paper Mache Pumpkin

If you’re looking for a Halloween craft that’s much less messy than carving pumpkins, pick up these paper mache pumpkins and some paint and go to town making your own Halloween decorations.

Pumpkin Neon Light

Okay, when I saw this I immediately added it to cart. It’s so cute and it’s battery-operated so you don’t have to worry about placing it near a power outlet. Yes please!

Earthenware Scaredy Cat Plates

I’m obsessed with the retro, ’90s vibe of these plates. This set comes with four different plates so even if you don’t want to use them for serving, you can place one on your coffee table, another as a spoon rest or wherever you need a bit of Halloween spruce.

Pumpkin Throw Pillow

This throw pillow is so chic and an affordable option for some of the more expensive similar items on the market right now.