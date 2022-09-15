Target Has the Spookiest Halloween Hot Cocoa Bombs & They’ll Upgrade Your Cozy Night In

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m the self-appointed resident spooky queen here at Stylecaster, and it’s not just because I started decorating my house for Halloween during the first week of September. It’s also because I keep my eye on all the spooky deals happening on the internet, and especially at Target where you can literally outfit your entire home on a budget. But once you’ve got the decor, throw pillows and themed-signs out of the way, there’s room to have a little fun with your holidays in the food and drink department.

Along with layering, knee-high boots and alternating shackets, the best part about the arrival of colder weather is that you can cozy up at home with your favorite hot drink. If hot cocoa is your drink of choice, Target has the perfect Halloween cocoa bombs to get you through the season. There’s something for every kind of Halloween fan: there are spooky eyeballs, creepy brain bombs and even just your classic pumpkin spice flavored cocoa bomb. No matter what you’re into, these bombs are just $5, so you can collect them all and try out a different flavor each night of the week. Here are some of the cutest (and scariest!) ones we’re shopping right now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Eyeball Hot Cocoa Bomb

Every cup of hot cocoa needs some marshmallows, why not add them to your cup in the most epic way possible with this white chocolate eyeball bomb?

Brain Cocoa Bomb

If you love all things creepy during Halloween, these brain bombs are sure to cause a scare when you least expect it. Plus, you get three bombs in one package for under $5, you can’t beat that.

Pumpkin Spice Cocoa Bomb

What’s Halloween without a little pumpkin spice? These orange balls are infused with pumpkin spice flavor to instantly turn your regular cup of hot cocoa into a Starbucks-level beverage.

Dracula DIY Cocoa Bomb Kit

If you’re looking for Halloween activities that go beyond pumpkin carving, pick up this DIY chocolate bomb kit where you can craft your own chocolate balls to look like spooky Dracula characters.

Pumpkin White Fudge Cocoa Bombs

Keep things classic and simple with this set of three pumpkin shaped cocoa bombs. They’re filled with marshmallows and will add some white fudge flavor to your cocoa bombs.