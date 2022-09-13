Target Shoppers Discovered You Can Wear ‘The Most Flattering Dress’ 2 Ways & It’s On Sale for Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Brace yourselves, because you’re about to discover your new favorite dress. There are a few qualities that make up the perfect ensemble. First, it has to be comfortable, second it has to be affordable and third, you have to feel super cute in it whenever you wear it. Well, my friends, according to shoppers this dress checks off all the boxes. In fact, it’s currently one of Target’s most-shared dresses on #TargetStyle. At first it might just seem like a typical black dress with cute puff sleeves, but shoppers quickly discovered that the dress has two-in-one powers that makes it even more functional for any and every occasion.

On the model, the dress ties in the back so it shows just the perfect amount of skin. But it turns out, this dress is actually reversible. That means when you put the tie back in the front, it turns into the cutest bandeu-type dress that ties in the front. Shoppers are seriously obsessed, and it comes in three different colors. Pick up the black one for an everyday cute look, hot pink for the summer and the blue swirl pattern for special occasions. The dress even features elastic at the back of the waist for a perfectly customized fit.

Flutter Dress

Shoppers say the fabric is great quality and they get tons of compliments whenever they wear it. One reviewer wrote, “Wore for my birthday and another birthday party and everyone thought it was satin/silk and I received so many compliments.” Another said, “It’s so simple but perfect for any occasion. Did I mention that it has POCKETS.” Okay, pockets? This has officially become our new favorite dress.

Flutter Dress in Pink

Make sure to check out the posts from shoppers who have tied the dress around in the front for a totally different look. You can dress this piece up or down, depending on how you style it. Throw on strappy heels and it’s the perfect summer dress. Pair it with ankle booties and it’s the perfect layering piece under leather jackets. Either way you style it, you seriously can’t go wrong.