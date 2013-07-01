Shop It Right Now: Target’s Collaboration With FEED Has Launched

Earlier this year we learned that Target’s latest collaboration would be a line of clothing, accessories, and home goods created with Lauren Bush Lauren’s do-gooder handbag brand FEED, which donates a portion of the profit from each bag to the United Nations World Food Programme. And now, the Americana-themed collection, which includes a lower-priced version of Bush Lauren’s classic burlap FEED bag (as well as some other cute items) is officially shoppable at Target stores and on Target.com.
One especially cool feature: each item displays the number of families and children who will receive donated meals through the organization Feeding America as a result of the purchase. The apparel and accessories in the collection range from an affordable $15 to $35 a pop.
Click through the gallery to see the collection before you shop!
Target's line of FEED products include clothing, accessories, and home gear.
Each product benefits the organization Feeding America, which provides hungry families and children with healthy meals.
Lauren Bush Lauren's classic FEED bags are, of course, part of the collection.
The entire line will be available at Target stores and on Target.come starting June 30.
Apparel and accessories pieces range from $15 to $35.
Large totes, $35 each; 28 meals donated each.
Messenger bag and denim tote, $30 each and 24 meals donated each.
Backpacks in red and moss, $35 each; 28 meals donated each.
T-shirts, $15 each; 12 meals donated each.
T-shirts, $15-20 each; 12-16 meals donated each.
Bracelet, $8, six meals donated; necklace, $15, 12 meals donated.
Stackable bracelets, $15 for a set of 3; 12 meals donated.
Wrap bracelet, $15, 12 meals donated; necklace with charm, $18, 14 meals donated.
Scarves, $18 each; 14 meals donated each.
