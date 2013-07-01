StyleCaster
Share

Shop It Right Now: Target’s Collaboration With FEED Has Launched

What's hot
StyleCaster

Shop It Right Now: Target’s Collaboration With FEED Has Launched

Meghan Blalock
by
Shop It Right Now: Target’s Collaboration With FEED Has Launched
14 Start slideshow

Earlier this year we learned that Target’s latest collaboration would be a line of clothing, accessories, and home goods created with Lauren Bush Lauren’s do-gooder handbag brand FEED, which donates a portion of the profit from each bag to the United Nations World Food Programme. And now, the Americana-themed collection, which includes a lower-priced version of Bush Lauren’s classic burlap FEED bag (as well as some other cute items) is officially shoppable at Target stores and on Target.com.

One especially cool feature: each item displays the number of families and children who will receive donated meals through the organization Feeding America as a result of the purchase. The apparel and accessories in the collection range from an affordable $15 to $35 a pop.

Click through the gallery to see the collection before you shop!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:
Target’s Next Collaborator: Lauren Bush Lauren
Phillip Lim Partners Up With Target
Want: A Colorful Beaded Bracelet Benefitting Charity

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14

Target's line of FEED products include clothing, accessories, and home gear.

Each product benefits the organization Feeding America, which provides hungry families and children with healthy meals.

Lauren Bush Lauren's classic FEED bags are, of course, part of the collection.

The entire line will be available at Target stores and on Target.come starting June 30.

Apparel and accessories pieces range from $15 to $35.

Large totes, $35 each; 28 meals donated each.

Photo: Lookbook/Lookbook

Messenger bag and denim tote, $30 each and 24 meals donated each.

Photo: Lookbook/Lookbook

Backpacks in red and moss, $35 each; 28 meals donated each.

Photo: Lookbook/Lookbook

T-shirts, $15 each; 12 meals donated each.

Photo: Lookbook/Lookbook

T-shirts, $15-20 each; 12-16 meals donated each.

Photo: Lookbook/Lookbook

Bracelet, $8, six meals donated; necklace, $15, 12 meals donated.

Photo: Lookbook/Lookbook

Stackable bracelets, $15 for a set of 3; 12 meals donated.

Photo: Lookbook/Lookbook

Wrap bracelet, $15, 12 meals donated; necklace with charm, $18, 14 meals donated.

Photo: Lookbook/Lookbook

Scarves, $18 each; 14 meals donated each.

Photo: Special Projects/Special Projects

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Nail Art How To: Fireworks For the 4th of July

Nail Art How To: Fireworks For the 4th of July
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share