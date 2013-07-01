Shop It Right Now: Target’s Collaboration With FEED Has Launched

Earlier this year we learned that Target’s latest collaboration would be a line of clothing, accessories, and home goods created with Lauren Bush Lauren’s do-gooder handbag brand FEED, which donates a portion of the profit from each bag to the United Nations World Food Programme. And now, the Americana-themed collection, which includes a lower-priced version of Bush Lauren’s classic burlap FEED bag (as well as some other cute items) is officially shoppable at Target stores and on Target.com.

One especially cool feature: each item displays the number of families and children who will receive donated meals through the organization Feeding America as a result of the purchase. The apparel and accessories in the collection range from an affordable $15 to $35 a pop.

Click through the gallery to see the collection before you shop!

