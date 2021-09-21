Here’s What Target’s Fall Designer Collection Look Like On A Real Person

Scroll To See More Images

Ladies and gentlemen, the time is near! Target’s Fall Designer Collection drops September 25, so if you still have FOMO from not snagging a Christopher John Rogers piece from the Designer Dress range back in May, I highly recommend familiarizing yourself with this round’s crop of designers so you know exactly what you want before it sells out.

Please welcome to the stage Sandy Liang, Nili Lotan, Rachel Comey and Victor Glemaud, all of whom are responsible for putting their designer twist on some affordable Target staples for us this fall. Think Victor Glemaud serving up statement-making colors and patterns on all the hottest knits of the season. Look to Nili Lotan for timeless sophistication, from luxe sweaters to the trench everyone needs in their autumn wardrobe.

For some added glamour, Rachel Comey delivers with fun prints in chic silhouettes you can mix and match with your basics. Last but never least, Sandy Liang strikes that perfect cool-girl balance between femme and edgy with skirts and dresses galore.

The entire collection is visible to browse (but not buy!) on the Target site as we speak, with everything offered in sizes XXS-4X. Even though I appreciate Target for shooting the range on a variety of models to give shoppers a sense of size and fit, I always find seeing things on a real person helps the most. Cue me with the review you’ve been waiting for!

Below, I share my thoughts on a few pieces from each designer’s drop. I’m a true size 10 and I ranged from medium to large in the collection depending on the silhouette, so read on for my honest review and get ready to fill your cart come September 25. Target, you’ve done it again!

Sandy Liang

Y’all, I love this damn dress. Seriously! I saw it styled in the promotional photos with a white blouse underneath, so when mine arrived in size medium, I did exactly that. Not only did I get compliments all day, but I felt extremely comfortable in the flowy-but-flattering silhouette.

If you wore a nap dress all summer, I can’t help but feel like this is the perfect piece to help you transition into fall. I styled it with sandals on a particularly hot day, but I’m itching to wear this baby with tall black boots as soon as it gets cold. Definitely a collection favorite!

Nili Lotan

Call me boring, but I knew right away that I wanted this Nili Lotan knit above all else. A luxurious-looking half-zip can be hard to come by and this one is just $40! It also looks like my nonexistent sailor boyfriend left it at my apartment, which is an aesthetic I’m very much in favor of. I styled it here in a size large with these straight-leg pants from the Sandy Liang range. I definitely could’ve taken the medium and still had that oversized look, but a little extra cozy is A-OK in my book.

I also took the trench for a spin, but pay no attention to the creases, as it was very much jammed in my tote bag before I threw it on. This is definitely a piece worth snagging if you want to rock that whole “elevated minimalist running errands” street style look. And honestly, who doesn’t? In this one, the medium fit perfectly even when layered over my chunky knit.

Rachel Comey

From Rachel Comey, I knew right away I needed this water-marbled dress. Only, to my surprise, it isn’t a dress—it’s a two-piece set! The pencil skirt and turtleneck are certainly separates and my initial disappointment turned to pleasure when I realized it meant I could mix-and-match them with the rest of my wardrobe. I paired the skirt with the aforementioned chunky navy Nili Lotan sweater on one occasion and honestly loved the laid-back twist.

Now, the specifics: I’m a size 10 and I got the turtleneck in a medium, but because I’m a G-cup, I think the large would’ve fit even better. As for the skirt—which is super stretchy with no zippers or buttons—the medium did the job, but you should know that the under layer is mini length, so it doesn’t go all the way down.

Victor Glemaud

Last but not least, please don’t judge me for picking something black-and-white when the entire Victor Glemaud range is teeming with color. I like what I like! And I very much like this polka-dotted tank and matching cardi, which I styled yet again with my well-worn Sandy Liang pants. Had I received the matching knit skirt, you best believe I would’ve worn the dots from head to toe!

I got both pieces in a medium and they fit like a glove. The top is full-length, so I flipped it under for a more cropped look to better flatter my short torso. I love the way the cardi lays oh-so-casually overtop—it’s very “ladies who lunch” with an eclectic twist, and I’m all for it.

Target’s Fall 2021 Designer Collection launches on Target.com on September 25.