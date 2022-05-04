Target Just Put 100+ Dresses On Sale For 1 Week Only—Shop These 6 Dresses For Under $25

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no better way to celebrate the incoming season than to refresh your wardrobe. That might sound like a huge, time-consuming, money-eating task, but Target makes it easy. In fact, the retailer just put over 100 dresses on sale for a limited time only. Target already offers such affordable styles, so these discounts are even more of a reason to get shopping.

Through May 7, save big time on dresses you’d never expect to find at this affordable retailer. The sale includes everything from slip dresses to Hill House Home and Reformation look-a-likes. There are also more laidback options, such as tank dresses and babydoll styles. Whether you’re looking for poofy sleeves or cinched waist designs, Target’s got your back (literally).

Head over to Target’s site right this second and shop one or all of the incredibly cute dresses, below. None of them will cost you more than $25, so clear some space in your closet and add in these affordable options.

A New Day Apron Slip Dress

Slip into this midi dress that comes in eight vibrant colors and cute patterns.

Wild Fable Sleeveless Tie-Front Fit & Flare Woven Dress

Y2K fashion is calling and thinks you should definitely try this easy-breezy mini dress. We could totally see a celeb like Olivia Rodrigo wearing any of the eight colorways.

A New Day Flutter Short Sleeve Tie-Back Dress

Hill House Home, is that you? This dress is giving nap dress vibes thanks to its flutter sleeves and midi length. The back tie detail makes this number even more of a necessity in your closet.

A New Day Muscle Tank Dress

Everyone needs a simple tank dress in their summer wardrobe. They’re so easy to throw on and wear with anything. Style yours with sandals or sneakers for a more lax look, or match it with boots and a light jacket for a nighttime vibe. When this one from Target costs just $8 on sale, you might as well pick it up in a few colors.

Universal Thread Puff Short Sleeve Dress

We can’t help but think of Reformation when we look at this puff sleeve dress. It’s the perfect picnic in the park dress for summer.

Wild Fable Sleeveless Tie Waist Knit Botanical Dyed Babydoll Dress

Layer your bikini under this babydoll dress and you’re ready to hit the beach. We love the deep V neckline and the fact that it has side pockets (!!).