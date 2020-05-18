Sneak Peak: Target Is Collabing With 3 Huge Designers & Everything Looks SO Good

Really and truly, I thought I was done shopping for the summer, but Target’s The Designer Dress Collection is here to ruin my plans and my savings. Believe it or not, I can totally justify buying, because even though I probably don’t need any more dresses, the chance to shop three huge designer brands at a seriously-discounted rate is too good to refuse. $60 or less for a designer dress? Target, you have my attention. Target.com, you have my credit card information.

Before I wax poetic on the styles themselves, let’s talk details. The Designer Dress Collection drops on the Target site on June 6, and will hit stores on June 15. What designers are we talking about, you ask? First, let’s give it up for LoveShackFancy, the shabby-chic, vintage vibes brand founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen. Next is the iconic CUSHNIE, known for minimalist red carpet slays and founded by Carly Cushnie. Last but not least is Lisa Marie Fernandez, a brand known for effortlessly combining boho flair with ladylike silhouettes.

Y’all, I see all three of these brands on my Instagram feed every damn day, and given that most of their pieces cost well over $100 a pop, the chance to shop them for between $40-$60 at Target is a dream come true. Oh, and don’t worry—the line is uber-inclusive, with a size range spanning XXS-3X. We! Love! To! See! It! And speaking of seeing it, let’s take a moment to ooh and ahh over some of the dresses, shall we? Read on for each brand’s trend breakdown.

From LoveShackFancy: Tiered Skirts + Feminine Florals

LoveShackFancy is currently Instagram’s go-to brand for flirty floral dresses with a beachy, shabby-chic feel. Expect lots of pastels paired with dreamy silhouettes like tiered skirts and puff sleeves.

If you’re looking for a super-romantic dress for a special date, anniversary, or any damn day you feel like looking like a boho Disney princess, this collab is the one for you.

From Cushnie: Satin Shifts, Neutrals + Color-Blocking

On the other side of the fashion spectrum from LoveShackFancy is CUSHNIE, a red-carpet fave known for their artistic silhouettes and minimalist flair. These are frocks meant to be paired with your strappiest sandals and tiniest microbags for a trendy-AF-but-still-classic feel.

The CUSHNIE collab features bright pops of hot pink, neon yellow and kelly green, but there are also a ton of LBDs and more neutral options to balance out the lineup.

From Lisa Marie Fernandez: Rick-Rack Trim + Flowy Silhouettes

Never did I think I’d obsess over rick-rack trim as a grown woman in the way Lisa Marie Fernandez has made me. Suddenly, I simply don’t want to wear a dress unless it’s adorned with this wavy ribbon trim! LMF’s designs are playful and creative, but still tailored and refined. The overall look is elegant and fun.

There are a ton of good black-and-white options in the collection, but sunshine yellow also works its way in. Fine by me!!! Yellow is definitely a color trend to try (and love!) for summer 2020.

Already planning to spend your savings on this lineup? Girl, same—I’ve already added five dresses to my mental shopping cart. Be sure to hit the Target site when The Designer Dress Collection launches on June 6, so you don’t have to rock your cloth mask to your local Target when it lands in-store on June 15. Good luck!