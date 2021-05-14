My Honest Review Of Target’s New Designer Dress Collection

Scroll To See More Images

As a fan of affordable fashion and any excuse to rock a good dress, I looked forward to last summer’s Target Designer Dress Collection just as much as the next girl. That said, this time around? I couldn’t wait to get my hands on pieces by RIXO, ALEXIS and Christopher John Rogers. They’re three of my favorite brands, so it felt like Target had snuck into my brain and chosen exactly what they knew I’d obsess over. Still, my love for the designers made me even more curious as to how these more affordable pieces would measure up to the real deal, so of course I had to try them out and let you know my thoughts.

The second iteration of the Designer Dress Collection hits the Target website on May 16—and if the response is anything like it was last time around, there’s a good chance that most pieces will sell out in seconds. I was one of many who eagerly refreshed the page in hopes of snagging my faves from Cushnie, LoveShackFancy and Lisa Marie Fernandez before they were gone in the blink of an eye!

This year, the dresses are available in XXS-4X. As a size 10/12 myself, I found a Medium or size 10 fit me best in all but one piece (more on that later). In terms of what I tried, these looks ran the sartorial gamut, but they all had one thing in common: Color! From bright Kelly green to rainbow gingham to a myriad of groundbreaking florals (Yup, they really do exist!) there’s a lot to love and a lot to make sure you get in your cart before they’re gone for good.

Below, check out my honest review of my six favorite dresses from the drop. Then, mark your calendar for May 16 so you can hit up the Target site and snag these beautiful designer-approved pieces for yourself!

ALEXIS

ALEXIS for Target features a dreamy array of timeless florals, with bright colors and fun silhouettes to pack an extra punch. If you’re the kind of gal who has a ton of fancy brunches to attend this summer, you could rely solely on this range and still get compliments at every single event. My personal favorite piece is the Botanical Tie Strap Asymmetrical Hem Dress in Blue, with a playful handkerchief hem ripe for posing and faux-tie straps for some extra detail up top.

If you’re looking for something that’s a bit more modest, the Floral Long Sleeve Robe Dress in Orange is for you. It’s a collared, button-down dress with billowing sleeves, a long skirt and a matching tie belt to cinch the waist. Personally, I think I’d style this with a wider waist belt from my own collection for a bit more contrast, but I still love it on its own for days when I’d like to be a bit more covered up. Plus, the color scheme is 10/10.

Christopher John Rogers

Oh, so you want to make a statement? Christopher John Rogers for Target is for you. This collection features tons of the trademarks that put the young designer on the map, from voluminous silhouettes to bold hues guaranteed to have all eyes on you. Green is absolutely everything this season, so when I first laid eyes on the Tie-Strap High-Low Babydoll Dress in Green, I knew she was a winner.

While I love that this range goes up to 4X, I found I could’ve sized down one, maybe even two sizes because of how billowy this tent dress is, which means even more CJR fans will be able to wear this beautiful design. Plus, those straps make for some fun photo action, don’tcha think?

That said, I have to give it up for the real winner here: The Plaid Wide Strap Tie Waist Dress. WOW. Now this is a dress. This baby made me forget the “for Target” part of the deal; I felt like I was wearing a true Christopher John Rogers piece. It features crinoline (or something similar) at the hips to create a voluminous bottom half, perfectly highlighted by the wide belt meant to cinch in the waist. This is the only dress in which I needed to size up to the 12, as the buttons would’ve been too tight on my chest in the 10. Either way, I absolutely loved it.

RIXO

RIXO for Target was the collaboration I was personally most excited about, as I find RIXO’s silhouettes to be particularly flattering on my figure. They show off my curves, cover my arms and have me feeling chic and sophisticated—but the prints still keep it playful and young. I love the pattern play on the Daisy Long Sleeve Swing Dress in Green, as well as how the detailing up top highlights the bust. In the photo above, I’m wearing the 12 and it’s definitely baggy, further confirming that the 10 is my best size for the majority of this range.

The dress that fit me best out of all six? Hands-down, it was the Floral Mock Neck Cascade Ruffle Dress in Cream, which I’d say is more white than cream. The ruching and ruffle details made it look so expensive—when I wore this, a friend immediately knew it was RIXO and was shook to find out it didn’t cost between $200-$350! The point of the Designer Dress Collection is to get that luxury look for less, so it’s safe to say Target positively nailed it.