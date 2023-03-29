Target Announced Its Spring 2023 Designer Collection & I’m Suddenly Beach-Ready

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Mark your calendars because the sun is out and beach season is just around the corner. To celebrate, Target just announced its Spring 2023 designer collaboration collection, and everything is beach and sun-ready. Seriously the cutest prints are about to drop with matching set styles that’ll take you from the pool to dinner without ever having to change (seriously).

The three designers that are coming to Target are all female founded *slow clap*. Rhode, Agua Bendita and Fe Noel collabs will drop on April 15, 2023 but you can start building your carts NOW. And you seriously should because sizes sell out soooo fast in designer lines.

There will be over 100 pieces available, with most items being $35 and under. Most items will be available in sizes XXS to 4X. Check back here to see more when the line drops and how we styled each collection.

Agua Bendita

Agua Bendita was founded 20 years ago by BFF duo Catalina Alvarez and Mariana Hinestroza. They work with over 500 Colombian artists to bring their vision of bright, bold prints to life.

The collection for Target features a mix of swimwear, ready-to-wear sets, dresses, and accessories. Everything can be taken from the beach to the street with a few simple swaps. Check out the collection to build your cart now so you can quickly get your sizes on April 15.

Fe Noel

Felisha (Fe) Noel was just 19 when she opened her Brooklyn boutique for curated vintage. “We’re living our Caribbean roots loud and proud, inspired by the natural resources around us,” said Noel in a press release about the collab. “Fe Noel is about effortless luxury and seeing life in all its beauty.”

The collab will feature a mix of swimwear, pants and cover ups.

RHODE

Rhode was born in 2014, also from best friend designers Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers. “The beauty and vibrancy of India is a constant source of inspiration,” said Khatau in a press release. “We also think a lot about ease and comfort—flattering silhouettes that can be dressed up or down and pieces that make you feel more confident.”

The Rhode for Target line includes swimwear, dresses, towels and bags.

Set your calendars for April 15, 2023 so you can pick up everything you added to your cart. The entire collab line retails for $15 to $48.