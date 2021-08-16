StyleCaster
Here’s How To See All The Drool-Worthy Looks In Target’s Fall Designer Collection

Julia Marzovilla
by
Photo: Courtesy of Target; Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller.

Fashion-lovers on a budget, I come bearing very good news. The first bits of information about Target’s fall 2021 Designer Collection just dropped and honestly, it’s going to be so good. It’s time to revamp your entire wardrobe for fall 2021, and you can do it all at Target, easy peasy.

Drum roll, please! The new Target Designer Collection will feature pieces designed in collaboration with Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan. Talk about some game-changing designers! While no official launch date has been set as of yet, Target noted in a press release that the pieces will be available in September.

The collection is set to feature over 180 different pieces, most of which will be priced at under $50 bucks—the most expensive item will retail for $80—and will be available in sizes XXS through 4X. Last season’s Designer Dress Collection was just dresses, but for this drop, we’re getting it all. I’m talking clothing and accessories, people! 

STYLECASTER | Target Fall Designer Collections

Courtesy of Target.

If the designers sound familiar, it’s probably because so many celebs have rocked their pieces in the past! Lady Gaga, for one, counts herself as a fan of Rachel Comey’s line of statement-making knits and accessories, while Florence Pugh and Meghan Markle have both been spotted in vibrant, color-blocked options by Victor Glemaud.

Moreover, Bella Hadid and singer Charli XCX have both been spotted in Sandy Liang’s range of sweet, sporty pieces, too. And, if you’re just looking to buy a few elevated basics that are inspired by classic ’70s Americana vibes, look no further than Nili Lotan’s line. But don’t take it from me—Selena Gomez and Mandy Moore both love the brand. In the meantime, I’ll just be here refreshing the Target website until I can check out the official lookbook.

Until then, check out the rest of Target’s fall-ready offerings. Read on to see all of the pieces that are getting me in the mood for the weather to change.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

STYLECASTER | Target Fall Designer Collections

Courtesy of Who What Wear.

Balloon Long Sleeve Dress

This dress might look like it was meant for summer, but it can totally be dressed up for the fall when styled with boots.

Balloon Long Sleeve Dress $39.99
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Target Fall Designer Collections

Courtesy of Universal Thread.

Boxy Tote Handbag

Brown bags instantly make your OOTD feel a little less basic and I want to add this Boxy Tote Bag to my collection ASAP.

Boxy Tote Handbag $35
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Target Fall Designer Collections

Courtesy of Knox Rose.

Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Dress

I am all about wearing midi dresses in the fall because I love how they look styled with tall boots and tights. This flowy option from Knox Rose comes in the most lovely fall-toned pattern, so yes, I am obsessed with it.

Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Dress $39.99
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Target Fall Designer Collections

Courtesy of A New Day.

 Crewneck Cable Knit Sweater Vest

Long live the sweater vest! This fall wardrobe staple is so versatile, especially when it comes in an easy-to-style creamy colorway like this one.

Crewneck Cable Knit Sweater Vest $20
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Target Fall Designer Collections

Courtesy of A New Day.

Janelle High Shafted Boots

Forget your black boots—it’s all about the earthy neutrals this season! This pair from A New Day will brighten up any and all of your outfits.

Janelle High Shafted Boots $39.99
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Target Fall Designer Collections

Courtesy of Universal Thread.

Plaid Shirt Shacket

I love wearing shackets like this one from Universal Thread on days where it’s cold in the mornings but too warm outside for a full-on coat.

Plaid Shirt Shacket $50
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Target Fall Designer Collections

Courtesy of A New Day.

Small Satchel Handbag

You look like you could use a new everyday handbag. Thankfully, this Small Satchell Handbag from A New Day is here to save your wardrobe.

Small Satchel Handbag $35
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Target Fall Designer Collections

Courtesy of A New Day.

Anorak Jacket

My jacket wardrobe doubles in size every single time the temperature drops below 70 degrees and this Anorak Jacket from A New Day is pretty hard to resist.

Anorak Jacket $50
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Target Fall Designer Collections

Courtesy of Wild Fable.

Cord Fitted Pinafore Dress

I love how retro this Cord Fitted Pinafore Dress feels. The deep blue-green colorway will add the perfect pop to your wardrobe, especially when layered with a black turtleneck and sheer tights.

Cord Fitted Pinafore Dress $28
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Target Fall Designer Collections

Courtesy of Wild Fable.

Hooded Quilted Jacket

Jackets from Wild Fable go viral every time they drop on the Target website, so shop ’em while they’re still in stock. This hooded bomber is great for in-between weather days.

Hooded Quilted Jacket $40
Buy Now

 

