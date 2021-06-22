AirPods, Summer Dresses & Beauty Faves Are All On Sale During Target Deal Days

Scroll To See More Images

There are so many great sales happening right now that it might seem overwhelming—but just make sure you don’t sleep on Target Deal Days, which end tonight! Amazon Prime Day might be snatching up all the attention and airspace right now, but Target has more than enough Prime-worthy deals to shop.

This Prime Day-alternative sale lives up to its name and offers deals on pretty much everything, from summer dresses to air fryers (Both summer essentials, IMO). You’d better set aside your lunch break or some time after-work to shop this sale, so that you can finally buy some of the stuff that’s been on your wishlist forever. I mean, buying things on sale feels better than buying them full-price, so it’s pretty easy to justify!

There’s a lot to love (like, almost too much to sort through) but lucky for you, I did the heavy lifting and combed through Target’s website to find 10 deals that are definitely worth you pulling out your wallet for. You can even snag some TikTok-fave products, highlighted below, and put that #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag to good use. Target’s famously inexpensive and chic swimwear is also on sale, so I’ve already treated myself to a new suit.

I just want to repeat that the sale ends ~tonight~ and some of these deals are a little more time-sensitive, like the fashion ones. If you shopped the latest Target designer collab or tried browsing Target dresses mid-season, you know that cute Target clothes sell out fast, so if you see something you like, you better act on it. (This is coming from someone who watched a dress she wanted sell out last week. True story!).

Keep scrolling for our take on the top 10 deals you need to shop. Happy Target Deal Days!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

TikTok-Famous Acne Patch

These cult faves are def worth having on-hand in case of a breakout emergency. Selected beauty products are 25 percent off and you can see the discount applied in your cart.

Picnic-Ready Dress

This lightweight button-down dress is perfect for any summer adventure—and it’s 20 percent off. Plus, it comes in multiple colorways (I’m buying them all, obvi).

Trendy Swimsuits

You might remember this bikini from many TikTok swimwear hauls, so get a great deal on this suit while you can. It also comes in lavender, light blue, white and black. And don’t forget to get the matching bikini bottoms!

High-Quality Headphones

Alright, these are never on sale. I’m serious. They’re currently $60 off, so if you want to buy these, I’d suggest doing it now. Do I even need to convince you?

Stylish Air Purifier

Air purifiers usually look kinda clunky (and we’re being generous with that term). This version from Dyson not only looks sleek, but it has two functions: fan and purifier. Perfect for summer! This desk must-have is $150 off.

Cute Film Camera

Document your summer with this chic lavender Instax Camera. It even has a selfie window so you don’t need someone else around to use it! Shop now for $10 off and don’t forget to snag film, too.

The Ultimate Blender Bundle

You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get your smoothie fix this summer. I personally love this blender. This bundle is usually pretty cheap to begin with—$39.99—but you can save an extra $14.99 today.

Easy-to-Use Air Fryer

Become one of those people who fries everything with this air fryer. It is normally $99.99 but it’s $40 off. Think about how much money you’ll save not just with the discount, but as you stop ordering so much takeout!

Teeth Whitening Treatment

Whiten your teeth at home with this great kit. It comes with Crest Whitening Emulsions, a wand applicator and an LED accelerator light. You’ll see the 25 percent discount when you add this to your cart.

Ice & Heat Skincare Roller

If you worry your expensive serums aren’t absorbing into your skin, this ice and heat roller can help. Not only will it help you contour your skin, it’ll make sure you get your money’s worth out of your skincare routine.