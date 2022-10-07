Target Just Put Hundreds of Comfy Fall Sweats on Sale For Deal Days — Starting at $10

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been a rainy past few days in NYC, but the one thing that has gotten me through it is the comfort of putting on fall cozy clothes. That includes slippers, PJs and of course, tons of sweat sets that I dug out of my closet from last year. I loveeee being cold and then putting on layers to warm up; you won’t see me touching my heater all winter long. To satiate my cozy craving, Target’s Deal Days just put hundreds of sweats on sale as part of their pre-Black Friday savings that lasts until THIS SATURDAY, so seriously, if you see something you like, don’t sleep on this sale.

One of the biggest trends I’m noticing for fall is styling the cropped sweatshirt for errands, late-night dinners or whatever the season throws your way. A cropped sweatshirt is the easiest way to stay warm, cozy and cute. All you need to do is throw on some gold jewelry and a sleek bun with it, or some shiny cargo pants and you’ll look perfectly thrown together for an elevated look. Anywayyyyy, I could talk about how to style fall finds all day long, but I’m going to get into the purpose here, and show you the cutest sweats on sale at Target right now for Deal Days.

Wild Fable Cropped Hoodie

This hoodie looks like it was chopped with scissors to give it the perfect edgy look while still being perfectly tailored. Pick it up in three perfect shades: heather gray, black and chocolate brown.

Dark Orange Cropped Hoodie

Orange is synonymous with fall, so why not rock it in your sweats set? The contrasting brown trim is perfect and makes this hoodie look sharp and put together.

Lounge Jogger Pants

These joggers have hundreds of five-star reviews, and shoppers can’t get over how soft they are and how well the fabric holds up for the price. Pick them up in a few different colors now.

NBA Sweatshirt

Ah, the glory years of the ’90s are marked by the collective joy America found in watching the Chicago Bulls dominate the NBA. Not me leaving this post to go re-watch The Last Dance… And oh yeah, this sweatshirt is on sale for $10 off.

Black Panther Sweatshirt

Marvel fans, pay attention! You’ll rarely see merch discounted for this low. Pick up this sweat set for Deal Days and pay just $13 and some change for the sweatshirt.

Wild Horses Sweatshirt

Cowboy boots are IN this season, so why not go all out and pair them with some black leggings and this cute horses sweatshirt? And maybe visit the dude ranch while you’re at it?