Target.com to Rebuild

If you knew that target.com was owned and hosted by Amazon.com, you were two steps ahead of me. Since 2001, Amazon has provided technology services, order fulfillment and customer service. That’s all changing now, though; by this year’s holiday season, Target will redesign, rebrand, and run target.com.

It’s about time for an update too; the user experience on target.com at the moment is cumbersome to say the least. New features on the site will include more like their Red Hot Shop, which features items curated by Daily Candy. (This month’s item is a Heidi Merrick Ikat-print skirt.)

What can we say, Target? You’re launching a new and improved site just in time for your Rodarte collaboration‘s launch. We couldn’t be any happier.

