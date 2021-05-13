These $7 Bralettes Are Going Crazy Viral On TikTok

When you have a larger chest size, you tend to ignore trendy bras and bralettes that pop up on social media. Yes, I’m speaking about myself here. But when I saw the Target Colsie bras going viral on TikTok, I was shocked when people from A cups to E cups were loving them. Support? From a Target bralette? For $7?! It seems so! Let’s investigate.

The bra in question is the Colsie Reversible Seamless Bralette. It comes in a few colors and runs from an XS to 3X. Sadly, I couldn’t get my hands on one and they’re all currently sold out on Target’s website. But do not give up. There are actually so many bralettes under the Colsie brand that are just as cute. And they’re in stock and $13 max. Sadly, most of them stop at an XL but the reviews promise they fit more sizes than you’d think. Still, we’re hoping Target continues to stock more inclusive sizes.

For example, this TikToker looks incredible in a slightly different style from the same affordable brand.

This girl, too! I love the print.

So, don’t be discouraged if Target hasn’t stocked the style you want yet. The below options are just as great to keep you comfortable and cute all summer long.

Colsie Ribbed Bralette

This ribbed style comes in four colors and sizes XS to XL. It also comes in this pink shade.

Colsie Ribbed Longline Bralette

This cute lace style (in three colors and sizes XS to XL) would look great under any sheer summer top.

Colsie High Neck Tie-Dye Bralette

TikToker @i_ewe is wearing the blue colorway of this tie-dye bralette but we love this colorful option, too. It’s also available in XS to XL.

Colsie Textured Seamless Longline Bralette

The texture on this bralette makes it look way more expensive than it is. It’s available in XS to XL and two colors.

Colsie Seamless Ribbed Brami

I didn’t think this cami style would be as supportive but TikToker @yjrussellxo looks really great in it, above. It’s available in three colors and XS to XL.