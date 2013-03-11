Target’s Next Designer Collaboration Will Be With Lauren Bush’s FEED Projects

We’ve all grown accustomed to Target teaming up with high-fashion designers like Jason Wu and Prabal Gurung to create lower-priced collections, but it seems the retailer is taking a slightly different tack for its next big collaboration, opting instead to work with FEED Projects.

You’re probably aware that FEED—a company started by former model Lauren Bush Lauren—is known for its simple burlap bags whose proceeds help feed children through the United Nations World Food Program.

FEED USA + Target—which is set to launch on June 30—will feature 50 items, including housewares, apparel, accessories, bikes, and (of course!) tote bags. Items will range in price from $3 to $400, and the proceeds will benefit Feeding America, a non-profit with more than 200 food banks across the country.