Target Is Now Selling Chest Binders, Non Gendered Underwear & Swimsuits For Every Body

In Lizzo’s words: It’s about damn time!

In a move that will hopefully inspire other large retailers, Target has started selling chest binders and non-gendered swimwear in its stores and online, as part of two new collaborations. The partnerships with TomboyX and Humankind have only just dropped, but offer a wide variety of apparel including compression tops, unisuits and boy shorts.

For those unfamiliar, TomboyX is founded by Fran Dunaway and Naomi Gonzalez. Its collection features “underwear that any body could feel comfortable in, regardless of where they fell on the size or gender spectrum,” according to its website. The collection includes compression tops, boxers, briefs, bras and boy shorts. Humankind, founded by Haily Marzulo, is a line of swimwear designed for comfort and movement. The collection includes unisuits, swim trunks and swim tops. Each of these brand offer sizes S to 4XL.

This is a big step that’ll undoubtedly help normalize genderless clothing in mainstream shopping. Aside from these collaborations offering cute clothes to wear, they offer people who have struggled to be seen and valued in the shopping world a sense of relief, acceptance and respect. Hopefully, the offerings only grow from here.

Below, check out some of the TomboyX and Humankind staples available now to shop:

Pride Adult Humankind Unisuit

This unisuit is made with a soft polyester and spandex fabric blend that stretches and doesn’t confine. The sporty high-neck style is fit for swimming, surfing and everything in between.

Pride Adult TOMBOYX Rainbow Briefs

These low-rise cotton briefs are everything you could want in a pair of comfy undies. They have an elastic waistband to keep them in place, plus an adorable rainbow design that screams pride.

Pride Adult Humankind Swim Top

This sprinkle top is as sweet as it gets. Wear it to the pool as a swimsuit or to the gym as a sports bra, either way, you’ll look and feel fabulous.

Pride Adult TOMBOYX Compression Top

This beige compression top fits over your head and comes without cups to help create a smooth look and comfortable feel. The nylon and spandex blend is comfortable without being overly stretchy or ill-fitting. It keeps its shape even after the wash.

Pride Adult Humankind Word Search Swim Trunks

A pair of crossword-inspired swim trunks? Now that’s culture.

Pride Adult TOMBOYX Briefs

There’s one thing your comfy clothes collection is missing, and it’s these briefs. Get ready for a big day of watching The Crown in these and your favorite oversized t-shirt.

Pride Adult Humankind Colorblock Swim Trunks

There’s genuinely nothing better than a vibrant colorblock moment. You can’t change my mind on this.