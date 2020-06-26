Target’s New Casaluna Home Line Has A Gorgeous Minimalist Aesthetic

Scroll To See More Images

Though I’m a self-identified maximalist when it comes to home decor, there’s something to be said for keeping things simple. This past year, my Instagram feed has been full of minimalist linens and neutral home accents—and honestly, I don’t hate it. The minimalist aesthetic is definitely trending, and now Target is hopping on board, too. The new Target Casaluna collection is the perfect way to test out some simple home decor, bedding and bath pieces that’ll make your home feel cozy—without any clutter. For those who’ve been itching to revamp their living space with a minimalist flare, this newly released Target home line is definitely a chic and affordable way to do just that.

Imagine your home looking like the most aesthetic Instagram feed—but at a fraction of the cost. That’s the beauty of this new Target home decor, bedding and bath collection. Think of it as an opportunity to get your ideal home while saving major cash. Why wait to create the chic living space you’ve always seen on social media when you can snag some seriously luxurious-looking pieces for less? From gorgeous oil diffusers and candles (a home decor must-have!) to cozy bedding and even aesthetically pleasing bath towels (!), the Casaluna home line is a minimalist dream come true.

While there are so many pieces to love from this new minimalist home decor collection, we hand-picked a few of our favorites. Most of the Casaluna items are available in multiple colors—from dark clay to classic white—so you can choose whatever fits your personal style. After shopping this collection, you might even end up turning your Instagram into a collection of home decor photos. This line is seriously that good.

1. Harmony Oil Diffuser

There’s just something so luxe about this oil diffuser. Plus, it works as both a gorgeous decorative object and a functional piece that makes your home smell amazing. Win/win.

2. Cashmere Blend Quilted Pillow Sham

You won’t be able to resist burrowing your face into this soft cashmere blend pillow sham each night. It’s a cozy dream come true.

3. Waffle Bath Towel

Make your bathroom an oasis with all the gorgeous bath options from the Casaluna collection. I’m particularly fond of this light blush waffle bath towel.

4. Heavyweight Linen Blend Quilt

This linen blend quilt cannot wait to star in all your bedroom Instagram photos. While I’m a fan of this dark clay hue, it also comes in colors like white, natural and even a pretty sage green!

5. 400 Thread Count Lyocell Solid Sheet Set

If you just want to do a light room refresh, you could always opt for some new cozy sheets. I’ve fallen in love with the blush pink once again, but you can go for a classic white, light gray or deep sky blue as well.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.