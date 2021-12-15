This Target Hack Makes Last-Minute Christmas Shopping So Much Less Stressful—Here’s How

Scroll To See More Images

Holiday shopping can be a fun and creative process each year, but shipping delays always seem to stand in our way of receiving everything we ordered on time. It happens to even the best and most prepared shoppers. However, there’s one foolproof way to ensure that all of your presents are wrapped and ready by Christmas. Folks, let us introduce you to Target’s buy online and pick up in store option.

It’s certainly a more unconventional method, but it’s equally, if not more, effective than shipping to your home in hopes of punctual delivery. Plus, with the ongoing pandemic and cases rising, your holiday shopping can take up just a few minutes instead of a few hours waiting in winding lines.

That’s the beauty of buying online and picking up in store: It’s super low maintenance and not too time-consuming. We’ve gathered 10 Christmas presents that you can order on Target’s site and take home with you from your local store.

That includes everything from single-serve coffee makers to an Away luggage dupe you won’t want to miss. Some of these items even have marked down price tags, so be sure to make it quick.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Pick up one of these classic Keurig coffee makers by this Friday in order to save an entire $30. It works great in small spaces, since it’s less than five inches wide, but it still brews a mighty fine cup of joe in just minutes.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Go all out and get them the Apple AirPods they’ve always wanted, but would never buy for themselves. The third generation ones have up to six hours of listening with one full charge, along with a brand new contoured shape. A six percent markdown might not be the biggest discount ever, but it’s something!

Made By Design Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Everyone has Away luggage on their wishlists, but let’s be real, they have some pretty steep price tags. That’s why we’re sharing this Away bag dupe that we know for a fact is an amazing travel gift.

Lodge 6-qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven

The master chef you know will have a blast cooking up the most delicious culinary creations with this Dutch oven. It looks and works just like its pricier Le Creuset counterpart, too.

Stars Above Cropped Pajama Set

Pajamas might seem a little overrated, but we don’t know a single person who doesn’t need more cozy sets. This one has piped edges to make it look extra chic, while the soft modal-blend is the comfiest it gets.

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum RV765

Whether it’s for your parents or a friend who just signed a new lease, robot vacuums make for handy, efficient presents. Their price tags can normally be quite surprising, but this one from Shark is on sale for 31 percent off.

Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick

If you need an easy stocking stuffer, you can’t go wrong with a bullet of beautiful, creamy lipstick.

The Beatles: Get Back – Target Exclusive Edition

The music lover on your list will totally freak out when they unwrap this Target exclusive book about all things related to The Beatles. It comes with four lobby cards as well as previously unpublished photos.

BomBombs Holiday Hot Chocolate Bomb Set

If sugar is always on their mind, they’ll love melting these holiday hot chocolate bombs around the fire. The set comes with six hot chocolate balls, because sharing is caring.

Quartz Table Lamp

Get your sister, cousin or bestie a lamp that’ll set the right mood every time. It gives off a warm, soft glow that’ll turn their rooms into something straight from Pinterest.