This Year’s Target Black Friday Deals Are Probably the Best We’ve Ever Seen

Target’s Black Friday 2020 sale is going to be one of the biggest savings events they’ve ever held to date—and the best news is that the deals have already started. Target debuted its early Black Friday sale early this year back in early November, announcing a month-long series of deals launching across all merchandise categories on a weekly basis (pro shopping tip: the deals are released each Sunday evening). The big-box retailer is offering bargain-hunting shoppers even more opportunities to save this year, along with extra time to get holiday shopping done ahead of the actual post-Thanksgiving Black Friday and Cyber Monday craze officially begins on November 27.

Because of the current pandemic and strict social distancing requirements in place for IRL shopping, Target is aiming to offer shoppers extra time to shop safely from the comfort of their own homes while still having access to the same stellar Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you’d typically find in store. “By offering a preview of our Black Friday Now deals for the entire month of November and extending our Price Match Guarantee, we’re taking the guesswork out of holiday shopping and making Target the easiest place to get the best deals,” says Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a statement on Target’s website.

Whether you’re looking to secure a solid lineup of discounted stocking stuffers for everyone on your holiday gifting list, refresh your wardrobe in time for the new year, or score big on pricier electronic and home decor items, Target’s month of Black Friday sales has got you covered. Scroll through below to check out some of the items that are already discounted and a few that we’re adding to our carts in advance.

“Friends” Central Perk Graphic Tee Shirt

This is the perfect t-shirt for any fan of the hit sitcom, and it’s nearly 40 percent off right now.

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Um, this best-selling vacuum is 43 percent off right now. Now’s the time to make that investment you’ve been considering all year.

A New Day Ankle Booties

Right now, Target is offering buy one, get one 50 percent off on all boot styles. Time to stock up on your favorite cold-weather staples.

Who What Wear Belted Faux Leather Pants

These have been in my cart for weeks now, but I’m going to ~try~ to hold out to see if they get marked down for Black Friday.

Versed Big Chill Unwind Skincare Gift Set

We’re hoping this makes the cut for Black Friday deals.