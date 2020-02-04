Target’s ‘Black Beyond Measure’ Drop Is Here & You’ll Want To Shop It Stat

Scroll To See More Images

What do you get when you combine amazing pieces, a $30-or-less price point, and the chance to shop incredible black-owned businesses? You get Target’s Black Beyond Measure collection, that’s what! It’s a fab lineup created in celebration of Black History Month, featuring some of the retailer’s most-loved brands and products. A whopping one-third of the brands are black-owned, and there are over 100 shoppable items, from clothes and beauty products to books and toys.

This is Target’s fifth consecutive year putting together a Black History Month offering, so Melanie Gatwood, Target’s Director of Multicultural Murchandise, knew it had to be the best so far, with a little something for everyone. So, she had Target team members help piece it together. “The process started by looking at the items that truly resonated with our guests in last year’s assortment,” she said in a press release from the retailer, pointing out that inspiring stories of success really struck a chord with shoppers. “The entire team of more than 20 team members came together to build an assortment that represented as many definitions of success as possible – including stories from entrepreneurs, artists, activists, poets, chefs and more.” With that came a collection with everything from dolls to books to apparel. Of course, I’m most excited about the clothes. Who doesn’t love a good graphic tee?

Some of the most tempting pieces are the array of slogan tees by Well Worn, which range from $13-$18 apiece. At that price, you might be tempted to buy them all; or, just buy one shirt with all the big names in one stylish design! I could never choose between Ida B. Wells, Maya Angelou, Fannie Lou Hamer, Harriet Tubman, and Sojourner Truth, anyway.

Celebrating past leaders is an essential part of embracing Black History Month, but what about people making big moves right now? This unisex slogan tee, which proudly declares, “I am black history,” couldn’t be a more perfect buy for anyone looking to join to create his or her own success story.

There are a ton of black-owned beauty brands highlighted in the collection as well, including Alikay Naturals, founded by Rochelle Graham. Graham used her Caribbean background to inspire some seriously gorgeous (and highly effective!) haircare products, like the ultra-nourishing Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner, which suits all hair types.

Another brand to fall in love with is The Lip Bar, founded by Melissa Butler. If vegan, cruelty-free statement shades are what you seek, The Lip Bar has you covered. Don’t sleep on their incredible Matte Liquid Lipstick formula, and be sure to check out the Black History Month Lip Box, which includes shade “Prima Donna” along with a matching lip liner in “Straight, No Chaser.”

Closet and makeup bag already full? There are tons of movies, music, and books to buy instead. I’ve been wanting to read More Than Enough, the autobiography written by Elaine Welteroth, current fashionista journalist and Project Runway judge and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief, so I’m glad to see it made the cut.

Oh, and of COURSE, the unofficial soundtrack of February. What’s Black History Month without a little Bey? Owning such an iconic Beyoncé album on vinyl is honestly such a flex.

There’s a lot more to love in this lineup, so if you’re interested in treating yourself to a few new things and supporting some amazing black-owned businesses, check out Target’s entire Black Beyond Measure collection online and in select stores now.

