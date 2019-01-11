Target’s New Size-Inclusive Swimwear Brand Has Us Ready for Spring—in January

Scroll To See More Images

OK, Mother Nature, we’ve had enough of this whole winter thing. We’re dreaming of Mai Tais and sunscreen. Thankfully, Target just launched Kona Sol, a new size-inclusive swimwear line that’s got us stripping off our puffer coats and pretending it’s not cold as sh*t outside. The styles range from sizes XS to XL, with myriad suits in plus-sizes 14W to 26W. Bikinis, tankinis, one-pieces and cover-ups galore make up the new collection. The entire line is designed to inspire confidence while keeping everything ~in place~. No more worrying about whether or not jumping into the water is a smart idea. Dive right on in—Kona Sol has got your back (and your boobs).

Speaking of, we know from experience how difficult finding swimsuits can be when you’re full-chested. The bottoms fit, but the top doesn’t. There’s no support. This tiny piece of fabric is supposed to hold up these boobs? Please. It can be a freakin’ nightmare. But the Kona Sol line has included built-in bras, adjustable straps, hooks and fasteners to ensure you’re secure and ready to rumble. Even if the only strenuous activity you do is try to actually stay balanced on a pool floaty (It’s hard, OK!?), your boobs will be locked and loaded. Float away, my darlings.

Not only is the swimsuit line boob-approved, it’s also I’m-on-a-tight-budget-right-now-approved. All the prices hover between $18 and $45, with individual pieces (like tops and bottoms) sold separately. No need to indulge the post-holiday budget blues—stock the hell up, y’all. It’s like I always say: You can never have too much ice cream or too many swimsuits. And when those swimsuits are all under $50, well, you’ve won my heart and my next paycheck.

We’re so ready to don some new beachside ensembles that we’ve already pulled nine of our favorite pieces from the Kona Sol collection—all of which are available at Target (or on Target’s website) right now. Grab your goggles, because we’re diving in—winter weather be damned.

Kona Sol Women’s Plus Mesh Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.99 at Target

The swimsuit equivalent of peek-a-boo.

Kona Sol Women’s Bandeau Flounce One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.99 at Target

I never considered myself preppy, but this swimsuit has me questioning everything.

Kona Sol Women’s Lace Up Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.99 at Target

The moment I slip into this, I’m putting on Katy Perry’s “Roar.”

Kona Sol Women’s Ruffle Halter Bikini Top, $19.99 at Target

You can basically mix and match this top with any bottoms you already own. #Thrifty

Kona Sol Women’s Plus-Size Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $44.99 at Target

Pair this with a cute skirt and you could totally wear it to brunch.

Kona Sol Women’s Gold Ring One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.99 at Target

Animal print plus a deep V? Am I dreaming right now?

Kona Sol Women’s Plus-Size Handkerchief Open-Back Tankini Top, $29.99 at Target

It’s like you’re wearing your own tropical island.

Kona Sol Women’s Ladder Trim One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.99 at Target

Classy with a little bit of sassy.

Kona Sol Women’s Lattice Black Chiffon Kaftan Cover-Up Dress, $19.99 at Target

This cover-up probably goes with every swimsuit you have. You’re welcome.

Kona Sol Women’s Keyhole Tie-Back Tankini Top, $22.99 at Target

This looks like it’s as soft as my favorite tee, and I’m very into it.

