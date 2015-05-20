Target’s Collaborating With Eddie Borgo on Customizable Accessories!

Designer Eddie Borgo (Photo: Target)

Broke girls, we’ve got designer collaboration news that’ll make your day: Target’s just unveiled its latest designer collaboration, tapping high-end accessories designer, Eddie Borgo. Borgo’s a fashion favorite, known for his edgy, art-inspired jewelry–so we have little doubt that this partnership will spur a shopping frenzy.

Target’s partnership with the 2010 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runner-up and 2011 CFDA Swarovski Award winner is made for the boho-minded fashion girl, packed with vegan leather zip packs, circle bags, wall art, jewelry, and a bucket bag we’re already picturing in our summer accessories arsenal.

Oh, and if you’re a fan of DIY and personalized fashion, there’s plenty of that too, with Target.com planning to let shoppers design their own own alphabet-based charms, and customize bags and clutches with a ready-made selection of charms and trinkets

Photo: Target

“A lot of these charms could be keychains, they could be added to an existing bag, there’s a lot of ways to make it your own,” Borgo told Vogue, adding: “There’s this spirit that’s in the air for us, of ‘Maker Culture’; people wanting to customize things themselves, infuse things with their own personal sense of style, really bring their own design sensibility to what they do.”

As with most modern designer collaborations, the offering’s being launched with a strong social media focus. Customers can share their creations on Target’s site and social media, allowing other shoppers to buy their designs. “We’re handing the design over to the customer,” Borgo explained.

Eddie Borgo For Target Mini Bucket Bag, $35, Charms, $8 to $13 (Photo: Target)

In keeping with Target’s current price points, the new line will also be delightfully affordable, priced from $7.99 to $49.99–a small circle bag will set you back $20, while charms go for between $8 and $13.

Target x Eddie Borgo will land in select stores and online at Target.com starting July 12–the countdown is officially on, folks.

Eddie Borgo For Target Small Circle Bag, $20, Charms and Studs, $8 to $16 (Photo: Target)