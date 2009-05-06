Target Anna Sui : Designer Collaboration

Target’s latest collaboration has been named. WWD reports that Anna Sui will be the second designer to participate in Target’s Designer Collaboration series. The collection will be available target.com and about 250 Target stores on September 13.

Sui is following in the footsteps of Alexander McQueen, but this time around, there is a little twist. The designers must take inspiration from “a collaborative partner, muse or creative element.” Sui’s choices were the four female leads on “Gossip Girl.”

Anna Sui for Target sounds fun and playful. Anna Sui for Target inspired by Jenny Humphrey? Not so much.

In related news, Target also opened their first non-New York pop-up shop in Chicago today. Way to spread the love, Target.