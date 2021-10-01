StyleCaster
Target’s Advent Calendars Are Here, & You’ll Have No Trouble Finding One For Every Person On Your ‘Nice’ List

Katie Decker-Jacoby
Courtesy: Target. Image: Cierra Miller / StyleCaster.

There’s a reason why we all know Target as a trusty shopping hub—it has pretty much anything and everything you could ever need. Can’t decide on this year’s Halloween fit? Target’s got your back with a selection of cute Halloween costumes. Need to elevate your wardrobe with seasonal picks? Target’s fall designer collection that we can’t stop drooling over will do the trick. Need something to make your holiday season (which is fast-approaching, btw) merrier and brighter? Look no further than the retailer’s vast collection of advent calendars.

Here you’ll find a mix of decorative gift sets that you can fill yourself, as well as ones that do the work for you. There are even themed calendars that will appeal to the biggest Disney or ‘Friends’ fans out there. 

It was a tough task, but we rounded up 10 of our fav Target advent calendars this year. Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or you simply can’t resist buying one (or two) for yourself, you’ll want to get your hands on these. The best part, you ask? You don’t have to shell out more than $25 for any of these finds. You can thank us in your Christmas card.

Keep scrolling for the advent calendars you’ll be adding to your cart, stat. 

Target Women's Mickey Mouse & Friends 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Target.

Disney Advent Calendar 

Disney fans out there: This Mickey Mouse & Friends advent calendar is tailor-made for you. It comes with 15 days’ worth of socks so that you can keep cozy and celebrate the season with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the crew. 

Women's Mickey Mouse & Friends 15 Days… $15
Target Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Target.

‘Star Wars’ Advent Calendar 

The gift that keeps on giving, this Star Wars gift set is. Inside, you’ll hit the jackpot with greeting cards, paper ornaments, buttons, and much more from this ‘Star Wars’ calendar. The tiny trinkets will spark joy with any diehard ‘Star Wars’ enthusiast—child or adult. 

Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar $20.87
Target Women's Friends 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Target.

‘Friends’ Advent Calendar

We couldn’t not include this ‘Friends’ themed advent calendar. For 15 days, you get small doses of nostalgia with iconic ‘Friends’ quotes and symbols. You’ll get to channel your inner Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Joey, and Chandler. It’s what you deserve this holiday season.

Women's Friends 15 Days of Socks Advent… $15
Target MindWare 12 Days of Putty Scents

Courtesy of Target.

Putty Advent Calendar

Whoever invented this putty advent calendar is kind of a genius. Not only do you get to unbox a new putty every day starting in the middle of December, but each one is literally scented based on a classic holiday aroma. Get a whiff of frosted cookies, gumdrops, and peppermint bark, you name it.

MindWare 12 Days of Putty Scents $24.99
Target Best Choice Products Wooden Christmas Village Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Target.

Christmas Village Advent Calendar

Light up any room with this Christmas village advent calendar. We’re serious—it quite literally brightens your home thanks to its battery-powered LEDs at the top. The village scene, carved trees and reindeers, and light up feature make it a total showstopper.

Best Choice Products Wooden Christmas… $24.99
Target MindWare Be Kind Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Target.

Mindfulness Advent Calendar

While there’s no doubt that the holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, life can get a bit hectic. Enter this mindfulness advent calendar. Uncover meaningful prompts like “Let someone go first” and “Make something special just for you.” Though technically for children, we think everyone could use more empathy during the holidays.

MindWare Be Kind Advent Calendar $21.99
Target Wood House Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Target.

House Advent Calendar 

This house-shaped advent calendar will be front and center in your home. After all, it’s bright red to go with the season. The candies and other little goodies inside will inspire you to ring in Christmas in the sweetest way possible.

Wood House Advent Calendar Red… $20
Target Holiday Advent Calendar Cat Toy Gift Set

Courtesy of Target.

Cat Advent Calendar

There’s absolutely no judgment here if you’re a certified cat parent and want to include your pet in this year’s holiday festivities. They’ll show you lots of love when they get to play with these 12 cat toys, from a frilly wand teaser to five different plush toys.

Holiday Advent Calendar Cat Toy Gift Set $10
Target Dog Bone Christmas Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Target.

Dog Advent Calendar

If you’re more of a dog person, there’s an advent calendar for this furry friend, too. This bone-shaped calendar counts down the number of days until Christmas starting Dec. 1. Plus, you can also place tiny dog treats into each pouch.

Dog Bone Christmas Advent Calendar $10
Target C&F Home Christmas Tree Felt Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Target.

Christmas Tree Advent Calendar

Sometimes, simplicity is best. If you can relate, add this Christmas tree advent calendar to your cart. It’s made of felt and can house a bunch of miniature goodies. Hang it in your living room, kitchen, or even your work-from-home office for a joyful reminder that Dec. 25 is almost here.

C&F Home Christmas Tree Felt Advent… $20.34
