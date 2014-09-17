Target’s Latest Ad Features a Same-Sex Couple and Their Son

Target has long stood beside same sex couples: Just over a month ago, the mega-retailer signed a legal brief supporting marriage equality in a federal challenge to states that ban same-sex marriage. Jodee Kozlak, Target’s Executive Vice President, wrote on the company’s website that “everyone should be treated equally under the law.

The mega retailer is now backing up that support with a new ad that showcases a male same-sex couple and their son finger painting. The ad promotes Target’s latest collection, “Made to Matter—Handpicked by Target” that includes a range of organic products.

Bear in mind this isn’t the first time Target has featured a same-sex couple. In 2011, the retailer made waves when it featured two men hugging in an ad for its wedding registry with the slogan “Be Yourself, Together.”

