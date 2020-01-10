Target Is Launching a New Size-Inclusive Activewear Line So Cute, I Actually Want to Work Out

Scroll To See More Images

With every new year comes the inevitable promises to yourself that you’ll hit the gym more, take longer walks with the dog or actually go on a hike for once. Trying to fit exercise into our daily lives can feel like a chore, which is why having something cute to wear while working out is oh-so important. Luckily, Target’s new All in Motion activewear line is about to launch. The entire collection is just the workout-wear pick-me-up you need to whisk away those winter blues and get moving. Whether it’s taking a walk to your favorite coffee shop or going on a run around the neighborhood (More power to you… I could never.), you’re going to want all the excuses to wear this size-inclusive activewear.

Because activewear should be accessible to all body types and sizes, Target’s All in Motion collection will be available in women’s sizes XS-4X. And, as an added bonus, Target stores will have mannequins in sizes 4, 10 and 16 all wearing the line, so you can see a better representation of how the styles might look on your own body. Similarly, the photos on Target’s site also include body diversity. As someone whose body looks nothing like a typical size 0 model’s, I love it when I get to see clothes on a model who looks similar to me. It’s the little things (that are actually kind of big things), ya know?

The entire All in Motion activewear collection will officially be available on Target’s site starting January 17, and in stores January 24. And, in case you want your whole family to match while heading outside, have no fear. The line also features kids’ and men’s activewear, as well—along with sporting gear like hand weights and yoga blocks. It’s basically a one-stop-shop for everything you might need (or want) to get moving in 2020. You can even preview the entire All in Motion collection until it’s officially available to order, so we took the liberty of picking some of our favorites from the line. Go ahead and get ready to add to your cart as soon as January 17 hits, baby.

