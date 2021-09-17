Here’s What Tarek Really Thinks About Rumors Christina Is Engaged 3 Months After Her Last Divorce

Weighing in. Tarek El Moussa’s response to Christina Haack and Joshua Hall‘s engagement rumors makes us think that he wouldn’t be too surprised if his ex-wife gets married for the third time!

The Flip or Flop star, 40, reacted to the rumors that his former wife and co-star, 38, is engaged to her new boyfriend Joshua Hall in an interview with Us Weekly two days after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. “If a ring is on a girl’s finger and it looks like an engagement ring and she’s with her man, what does that mean?” he told the site in a report published on Friday, September 17.

El Moussa, who was married to Haack from 2009 to 2018, went to reveal his “hope” for the couple: “I’m not a mind reader, [but] I’m just saying, they’re good together. I hope the best for them.” While El Moussa’s reply doesn’t confirm nor deny whether his ex-wife is really engaged, fans would certainly agree that his assessment is spot-on.

Social media users first began speculating that Haack and Hall are engaged after the New York Post’s Page Six obtained photos of the Christina on the Coast star wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring while out in San Diego with Hall on Wednesday, September 15. Though neither Haack nor Hall has responded to the report, fans are certain it’s no coincidence—especially given the fact that this isn’t even the first time that a photo of the pair has sparked engagement rumors online. In August, Haack herself posted a photo on Instagram in which fans spotted what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left ring finger. The flick, which featured Haack posing on a boat with Hall and his mother, was quickly deleted and replaced with a similar shot, in which the ring was hidden.

Haack began dating Hall in July 2021 after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized the same month. The HGTV star confirmed her relationship on Instagram, writing, “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight. I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins). When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore.”

In her post, Haack went on to defend Hall amid tabloid reports comparing their relationship to her previous marriages. “I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions,” she wrote. “We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.”