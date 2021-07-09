Tarek El Moussa Just Revealed What He Really Thinks of Ex-Wife Christina’s New Boyfriend

Ever since learning about his ex-wife’s new beau, fans have wanted to know how Tarek El Moussa responded to Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s relationship. As it turns out, El Moussa has already met Haack’s new boyfriend—and he has some thoughts.

The Flip or Flop star was asked about his ex-wife and her new romance by Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, July 8, alongside his fiancée, Heather Rae Young. El Moussa, who was married to Haack from 2009 to 2018, gave ET an update on how she’s been recently. “I think she’s doing alright!” El Moussa said, before Young revealed that her fiancé has met his ex-wife’s new boyfriend “a few times” and that he “seems like” a good guy. El Moussa added, “Don’t really know him, but I sure hope so.” Young and El Moussa, for their part, are reportedly planning to tie the knot in the fall of 2021. The HGTV star, 39, and the Selling Sunset realtor, 33, have been together since 2019.

As for Haack and her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall, fans first caught wind of their relationship in July 2021 after the couple were photographed at an airport ahead of the real estate mogul’s 39th birthday. A “tornado” of media attention soon followed, prompting Haack to defend her new relationship on social media. The Flip or Flop host ultimately took to Instagram on Thursday, July 9, to hit back at claims that her romance with Hall was just “another relationship” for her.

“When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking – And not for me but for him,” Haack captioned her post in part. “I know they dig and dig and I didn’t ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family. Which obviously has already begun to a uncomfortable degree. False narratives being thrown around left and right. They go after everyone you and your family follow on social media and everyone who is in your inner and outside circle looking for dirt and drama. That’s partly why there is so many failed celeb relationships, they turn new relationships into a circus.”

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions,” she continued. “We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect. Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own. ❤️✈️ So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want.”

Prior to her relationship with Hall, Haack was married to Ant Anstead, a British TV show host and motor specialist, from 2018 to 2020. The exes share a son named Hudson London, who was born in 2019. Before her marriage to Anstead, Haack also welcomed two children with her ex-husband El Moussa. The Flip or Flop co-stars share a 10-year-old daughter, Taylor, and a 5-year-old son, Brayden.

Flip or Flop is available to stream on Hulu.

