Tarek El Moussa Just Broke His Silence on Ex-Wife Christina Anstead’s Divorce From Ant Anstead

Breaking his silence. Tarek El Moussa responded to a Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead divorce question, but don’t expect him to say much about his ex-wife’s personal life.

In an interview with E! News on Friday, October 9, the Flipping 101 host said that he wants to “stay out” his Flip or Flop co-star’s relationships as much as possible. “I prefer just to stay out of it,” he said.

Still, Tarek understands why fans are so interested in his and Christina’s relationships after their divorce in 2018. “For most fans, I think it’s more than just a real estate show,” Tarek said. “We’ve been doing this for so long. People have watched kids born, people have watched us raise kids, they watched us get divorced, they know us. They’ve been following our lives for almost 10 years. They feel like they’re a part of it, which makes sense.”

Christina confirmed in an Instagram post in September that she and Ant—who share 1-year-old son Hudson London—have decided to divorce after two years of marriage. The couple married in 2018, less than a year after Christina finalized her divorce from Tarek. The Flip or Flop co-stars—who share kids Brayden and Taylor—divorced in 2018 after nine years of marriage. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” Christina wrote in an Instagram post in September.

In another Instagram post, Christina opened up about how she never expected herself to be divorced twice. “I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” she wrote. “Instead of getting stuck in these “setbacks” I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

She continued, “I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better. If you’ve DM me or text me – I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the “noise” and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”