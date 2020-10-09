Tarek El Moussa Just Broke His Silence on Ex-Wife Christina Anstead’s Divorce From Ant Anstead

Breaking his silence. Tarek El Moussa responded to a Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead divorce question, but don’t expect him to say much about his ex-wife’s personal life.
In an interview with E! News on Friday, October 9, the Flipping 101 host said that he wants to “stay out” his Flip or Flop co-star’s relationships as much as possible. “I prefer just to stay out of it,” he said.
Still, Tarek understands why fans are so interested in his and Christina’s relationships after their divorce in 2018. “For most fans, I think it’s more than just a real estate show,” Tarek said. “We’ve been doing this for so long. People have watched kids born, people have watched us raise kids, they watched us get divorced, they know us. They’ve been following our lives for almost 10 years. They feel like they’re a part of it, which makes sense.”
Christina confirmed in an Instagram post in September that she and Ant—who share 1-year-old son Hudson London—have decided to divorce after two years of marriage. The couple married in 2018, less than a year after Christina finalized her divorce from Tarek. The Flip or Flop co-stars—who share kids Brayden and Taylor—divorced in 2018 after nine years of marriage. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” Christina wrote in an Instagram post in September.
View this post on Instagram
For those of you who don’t know me (or think you know me) let me reintroduce myself. I hate crowds, I love traveling, all things spiritual, the ocean and deep one on one conversations. I never thought about being on tv. I wanted to be a sports agent like Jerry Maguire. But I always loved looking at houses with my parents especially model homes and I always wanted to be my own boss... So in college when I was called (intuitively) to get my real estate license at a local community college I followed my intuition. I got started in real estate at 21 which led to selling houses which led to flipping houses which led to Tv. Now while I never wanted to be on tv, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing. I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of. Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet. Tv changed my life and I am grateful for the life it’s provided, the experiences, the friends I’ve made along the way. Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these “setbacks” I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better. If you’ve DM me or text me - I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the “noise” and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress. ✨♥️
In another Instagram post, Christina opened up about how she never expected herself to be divorced twice. “I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” she wrote. “Instead of getting stuck in these “setbacks” I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”
She continued, “I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better. If you’ve DM me or text me – I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the “noise” and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”