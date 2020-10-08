No exes zone. Tarek El Moussa is not inviting Christina Anstead to his wedding with Heather Rae Young. And none of his fiancée’s exes are invited either. (Yup, that means Heather’s Swedish hockey player boyfriend with no teeth from Selling Sunset season 1 will not be there.)

The Flipping 101 host confirmed that he and the Selling Sunset have decided that no exes will be allowed at their wedding, which will also not be filmed for either Selling Sunset or any of Tarek’s HGTV shows. “No, no exes at the wedding,” Tarek told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 7. “Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better.”

Heather added, “Just intimate, with our best friends and family.”

Tarek also revealed that he and Heather are set to wed in the summer of 2021, though they have locked down a location yet. “We’re planning sometime summer 2021. We have dates on hold,” Heather said. Tarek added, “Right now we’re in between Cabo and California, so we don’t know where it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be one of those places.”

Though their wedding is months away, Heather also revealed that she’s already found her wedding dress and has asked her sister to be her maid of honor. (She’s even chosen her wedding colors!) The couple also know that Tarek’s kids—Taylor 10, and Brayden, 5, who he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead—will be a part of their nuptials.

Tarek and Christina, who star on HGTV’s Flip or Flop together, split in 2018 after nine years of marriage. Months later, Christina married British TV host Ant Anstead. The two welcomed their first child together, a son named Hudson London, in 2019. In September, Christina confirmed that she and Ant had separated after almost two years of marriage. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” she wrote on her Instagram at the time.

As for Tarek, the HGTV star got engaged to Heather in July after a year of dating. In September, he gushed over how his soon-to-be wife changed his life. “These last 14 months with @heatherraeyoung have been crazy and flew by!!” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “It took a lot of time and healing to get here but I couldn’t be happier. . Life is about choices. You have to choose to be better and choose to want more. In life, sometimes things are out of your control. What helped me was accepting I can’t control the actions of others. I had to learn that I control my destiny and no one else.”