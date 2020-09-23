Here’s How Tarek El Moussa’s Net Worth Compares to Ex-Wife Christina Anstead’s

It’s safe to say that Tarek El Moussa’s net worth is just as impressive as his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star’s, Christina Anstead. The real estate agents and house flippers have worked together on the HGTV series since it debuted in 2013. At the time, the show focused on Christina and Tarek’s work flipping homes in Orange County, California while they were married with two children. In 2017, however, the pair called it quits—but that doesn’t mean Tarek El Moussa’s net worth suffered because of the split!

Christina and Tarek’s divorce was finalized in 2018. Instead of wrapping up their joint series, the former couple decided to keep working together on Flip or Flop and remain amicable co-parents to kids Taylor and Brayden. Their commitment paid off—big time. Flip or Flop was renewed for a ninth season in December 2019, with new episodes airing in October 2020. Since their series premiere, the pair’s salaries—which you can read about below—have only continued to grow.

Their lives outside of their career have gone through some major changes, too. In September 2020, ex-wife Christina announced a second divorce from her new husband of nearly two years, Ant Anstead. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Tarek felt “sad” for his ex-wife amid her divorce, but he wasn’t surprised by the split. “Tarek is sad that Christina is going through a hard time,” the source told the outlet. “But [he] did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”

Meanwhile, the real estate agent has moved on to a new relationship of his own. Tarek and Heather Rae Young, a fellow real estate agent on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, began dating in 2019. The pair dated for about a year before announcing their own engagement in July 2020.

For everything we know about Tarek El Moussa’s net worth in 2020, just keep on reading.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

How much does Tarek El Moussa make on Flip or Flop?

Just like his ex-wife, Tarek El Moussa’s net worth has been hugely influenced by his time on the HGTV series Flip or Flop. When the show first debuted in 2013, the former couple reportedly earned $10,000 in total per episode, which Celebrity Net Worth estimates amounted to around $130,000 for the entire first season.

As the series continued, however, the pair received a pretty significant pay bump. By season three, their pay per episode was reportedly raised to $40,000, amounting to around $600,000 for the entire season. With season nine airing in October, it’s safe to assume that their salary has only gotten bigger.

How much does Tarek El Moussa make on Flipping 101?

Tarek El Moussa’s new solo series, Flipping 101, premiered on HGTV in 2020. While details about his salary have yet to be made public, fans can take a guess based on his ex-wife Christina’s pay per episode for her new solo series on the network, Christina on the Coast. Christina’s show, which launched in 2019, reportedly earns her an estimated $50,000 per episode, according to Country Living. Chances are, Tarek is making somewhere in that ballpark for his show, too.

What is Tarek El Moussa’s net worth in 2020?

According to multiple net worth calculators, Tarek El Moussa’s net worth is an estimated $10 million as of 2020. This leaves him earning somewhat less compared to his ex Christina’s net worth of $12 million.