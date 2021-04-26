Tarek El Moussa Is ‘Ready to Flip’ Heather Rae Young’s Last Name After Their Engagement Party

It’s safe to say that Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young‘s engagement party was definitely not a flop. If anything, the pair’s “intimate” celebration already has these two lovebirds eager to finally tie the knot.

The Flip or Flop star, 39, and the Selling Sunset realtor, 33, hosted their “sexy and fun” engagement party on Saturday, April 24, People confirmed. The celebration took place at Louie’s by the Bay, an Italian steakhouse on the waterfront in Newport Beach, California—which happens to be the same area where Tarek and Heather met in 2019 on the Fourth of July. The pair invited a small group of friends and family to the celebration.

Guests included some of Heather’s Selling Sunset co-stars, like Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Tarek’s two kids, 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden—whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack (formerly Anstead)—were also in attendance. Christina, however, did not attend; but this doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as Tarek previously revealed she is not invited to their wedding either.

In an Instagram Story following the party, Tarek decided to share a video of the celebration, featuring their guests. The HGTV star revealed that he and Heather “wanted tonight to be intimate- surrounded by our family and close friends,” in a caption for the clip. The morning after, Tarek took to his Instagram again to share a video of him and Heather giving each other a kiss. “Love of my life 🙏 Last night was perfect,” he wrote, before revealing their wedding hashtag: “You could say I’m ready to #flipherlastname 😜.”

The tagline, of course, is a nod to Tarek’s HGTV shows Flip or Flop and Flipping 101, where the home renovation expert flips houses and sells them for profit. In Heather’s case, “flipping” her last name means the Selling Sunset star is planning on taking on El Moussa’s family name.

“We might go [with] Heather El Moussa,” she said during an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in December 2020, revealing that she might drop her middle name, “Rae” to shorten her name overall. “Because Heather Rae El Moussa… that’s what, four words!” she joked at the time.