Tarek Allegedly Told Christina His Fiancée Is ‘Hotter’ & ‘Richer’ Than Her During a Fight on ‘Flip or Flop’

A new report claims there was a Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack fight on the set of Flip or Flop. The HGTV show, which is currently filming its 10th season, follows the divorcees as they co-parent their children and renovate homes in Southern California.

While this marks the fourth season the pair has filmed since their dramatic split in 2016, it seems that tensions still haven’t worn off entirely. According to a production source who spoke to TMZ on Tuesday, July 20, El Moussa, 39, reportedly lost his cool on set after Haack, 38, motioned to him that she and their crew were ready to start shooting. Apparently, El Moussa wasn’t fond of the way she signaled to begin filming, causing him to rip into her.

The incident, which allegedly took place on Wednesday, July 14, saw El Moussa comparing his ex-wife to his fiancée, Heather Rae Young. TMZ reports that the HGTV star told Haack that his bride-to-be—a realtor on Netflix’s Selling Sunset—is “hotter” and “richer” than her. According to one insider who spoke to the site, El Moussa also claimed to have “made” Haack as famous as she is before calling her a “washed-up loser.” At one point, the reality star allegedly yelled, “Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning,” before claiming to Haack, “The world knows you’re crazy!”

El Moussa’s outburst is believed to have been triggered by Haack’s recent admission that she “smoked Bufo toad” venom before meeting her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall. According to an insider said to be close to El Moussa, the Flip or Flop exec is now concerned for the safety of their kids. The exes, who formally divorced in 2018, share two children: a 10-year-old daughter, Taylor, and a 5-year-old son, Brayden.

Flip or Flop is available to stream on Hulu.

