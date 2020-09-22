Tarek El Moussa ‘Didn’t Think’ Ex-Wife Christina Anstead’s New Marriage ‘Would Last’

Sad for her. Tarek El Moussa’s reaction to Christina Anstead’s divorce is full of sympathy for his ex-wife. Christina confirmed on Friday, September 18, that she and her husband, Ant Anstead, had separated after almost two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” Christina wrote on her Instagram at the time.

Christina and Ant’s divorce comes less than two years after she and Tarek split. The former couple—who star on HGTV’s Flip or Flop together and share two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden—were married for nine years. So what does Tarek think of Christina’s divorce? Well, a source told Us Weekly on Monday, September 21, that the HGTV star is “sad” for his ex-wife but isn’t surprised that her marriage didn’t last.

“Tarek is sad that Christina is going through a hard time,” the source said. “But [he] did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”

A source also told HollywoodLife on Sunday, September 20, that Tarek “doesn’t care” about Christina’s divorce, as the two are “not really friends.” “Christina and Tarek only talk about work and the kids. They’re not really friends,” the source said. “As the mother of his children, he wants her to be happy, but they don’t discuss personal lives at all.”

The insider continued, “He’s not going to ask nor does he care what happened with Ant and he’ll be there to support the kids with the transition. He and Ant actually got along pretty well and he liked the guy.”

Ant, who shares son Hudson with Christina, has yet to comment on their split, as of September 2020. Tarek, meanwhile, is engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. He gushed over his soon-to-be-wife in an Instagram post after news broke of Christina’s divorce. “I’m just so excited about life!! I’m in love, I’m engaged, flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. . I’m telling you…it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of!” he captioned a photo of him and Heather on a couch.