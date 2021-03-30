Tarek El Moussa Claims He’s the ‘Best’ Ex-Wife Christina Has ‘Ever Had’ Amid Her 2nd Divorce

No bad blood. Tarek El Moussa told Christina Haack that he’s the “best” she’s “ever had,” and his ex-wife had an unexpected response. The conversation occurred on Haack’s Instagram Story, which saw her making fun of her ex-husband’s outfit: a pair of camouflage print pants, a black bomber jacket and a black hat.

“You know who you look like? ‘Ice Ice Baby,'” Haack (formerly Anstead) told El Moussa, referencing Vanilla Ice’s 1989 song, “Ice Ice Baby.” El Moussa then clapped back, “I look like the best you ever had.” But instead of taking offense to her ex’s statement, Haack erupted with laughter at her ex-husband’s joke. Haack captioned the Instagram Story, “The new vanilla ice,” and tagged El Moussa in the clip.

As Flip or Flop fans know, El Moussa and Haack were married from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share two children: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. After her divorce from El Moussa, Haack went on to marry TV host Ant Anstead. The two—who share 1-year-old son Hudson London—split in 2020 after two years of marriage.

Haack filed for divorce in November 2020. In an interview with People in December 2020, Anstead opened up about the split and confirmed that it wasn’t a mutual decision. “I think everybody knows this was not my decision,” he said. “It really hit me hard.” He continued, “If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her.”

In an Instagram post in September 2020, Haack opened up about how she never expected to be divorced twice. “I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” she shared. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed.”

In an interview with Us Weekly in January 2021, El Moussa gave an update on how Haack is doing after her divorce. “She’s doing pretty good,” he said. “You know, we don’t talk too much personal stuff, but based on what I know, she’s doing great.”

Flip or Flop is available to stream on Hulu.

