Tapes ‘n Tapes Play Bowery Ballroom Tonight

I’d say every other day… No. Every other hour. Mark one of our in house photographers walks up to me and asks me some variation of the question, “Janice, are you boozin’ tonight?” Normally, prying my eyes away from the computer, I sadly turn to him and tell him, “No. I’m going to go home and scramble some eggs and sleep.” I don’t really have a whole lot going on right now… I started a Twitter blog with my desk mate Rachel to liven things up. Alas, Janice has grown restless and I’m set to go rage and party—err… sorry, Mark… “Booze.” Where better to have some carefree fun than at the Tapes ‘n Tapes show at the Bowery Ballroom tonight in New York?

Tapes ‘n Tapes is perfect music for anyone with excess energy to burn or anyone feeling a little spastic. Hailing from Minneapolis, the four piece Tapes ‘n Tapes have been classified as fuzzy and distorted Indie rock and are frequently likened to Arcade Fire and Modest Mouse. Lead singer Josh Grier has an impressive vocal range and invokes strong emotion into the songs off of their second album, “Walk It Off” although their first album, “The Loon” still remains the fan favorite.

I’m finding it difficult right now to put together the appropriate words to articulate how Tapes ‘N Tapes sounds but I am having no problem putting together an outfit for the show. Tapes ‘n Tapes’s second album cover, “Walk It Off” makes me yearn for screen print and I’m loving this PA:NUU Zebra print T-shirt which suits the album cover so well.

Zebra t-shirt. Black skinny leg jeans, ballet flats and a leather jacket. Set. Done. Gah! Look at the time! I better run and as Mark would say, “Get my booze face on…”