Tanya D. Hams it Up

I’ve never been one to obsess over models the way some people do. To me, they’re just moving mannequins who rarely have enough personality to captivate you and keep your attention for very long–you’ve seen one long-limbed amazon, you’ve seen ’em all. But Tanya Dziahileva (otherwise, and more easily, known as Tanya D.) is the exception. This girl is so breathtakingly gorgeous, she doesn’t even look human. Looking at her in person (or in pictures, for that matter), you would swear she’s an alien life form from the planet, “Unfair.”

As the New York Times puts it, she “has eyes the size of saucers and the gait of a gazelle, and was something of a favorite among the photographers, guaranteed to ham or glam it up for the cameras depending on the mood.”

See for yourself in the above picture taken backstage at the Valentino Haute Couture show, where the New York Times Magazine went with a “mini-studio — a seamless backdrop and a couple of lights — to create quick and dirty tableaux vivants amid the chaos of the backstage.”

Love, love, love.