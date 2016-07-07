StyleCaster
Share

58 Next-Level Ways to Style a Basic Tank

What's hot
StyleCaster

58 Next-Level Ways to Style a Basic Tank

by
58 Next-Level Ways to Style a Basic Tank
58 Start slideshow
Photo: Imaxtree

The hallmark of a truly stylish woman isn’t necessarily what she’s wearing, but how she styles it—and no group proves this better than the off-duty models hanging out between Fashion Week. These women can take something as basic as a tank top and turn it into a winning outfit.

Street style stars, bloggers, and celebrities also know that a silk, cotton, or jersey sleeveless top can look every bit as chic as—and actually, probably a thousand times cooler than—any carefully coordinated designer outfit. They’re tucking stretchy tanks into denim skirts, layering slinky and strappy tops over t-shirts, and styling loose sleeveless singlets over wide-leg culottes. Click through the gallery for 58 ways to wear yours, and then shop a few of our favorites above.

MORE: 50 Online Stores for Girls on a Budget

0 Thoughts?
1 of 58

Photo: Harper and Harley

Photo: The Haute Pursuit

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Alex Dagmar

Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn

Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Brooke Testoni

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Jay Miranda

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Franny Coop

Photo: Rocky Barnes

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Gary Pepper Girl

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Gabi Fresh

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Wenn

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: A Love Is Blind

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Sylvie Mus

Photo: Brooke Testoni

Photo: Pandora Sykes

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Native Fox

Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Native Fox

Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Gabi Fresh

Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Rocky Barnes

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Guys, Let's Not Bring Back This Early-2000s Sunglasses Trend—Please?

Guys, Let's Not Bring Back This Early-2000s Sunglasses Trend—Please?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share