58 Next-Level Ways to Style a Basic Tank

The hallmark of a truly stylish woman isn’t necessarily what she’s wearing, but how she styles it—and no group proves this better than the off-duty models hanging out between Fashion Week. These women can take something as basic as a tank top and turn it into a winning outfit.

Street style stars, bloggers, and celebrities also know that a silk, cotton, or jersey sleeveless top can look every bit as chic as—and actually, probably a thousand times cooler than—any carefully coordinated designer outfit. They’re tucking stretchy tanks into denim skirts, layering slinky and strappy tops over t-shirts, and styling loose sleeveless singlets over wide-leg culottes. Click through the gallery for 58 ways to wear yours, and then shop a few of our favorites above.