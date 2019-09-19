StyleCaster
Share

15 Accessories to Help You Rock the Tangerine Aesthetic Trend

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Accessories to Help You Rock the Tangerine Aesthetic Trend

Maggie Griswold
by
15 Accessories to Help You Rock the Tangerine Aesthetic Trend
Photo: Grosescu Alberto Mihai/Shutterstock.

Scroll To See More Images

Not to sound old (I’m still in my mid-twenties, OK?), but sometimes I’m surprised at what what the “kids” are into these days. I’ve already hopped on board the dad sneakers train and even enjoy looking at certain “VSCO girl” photos, so it wasn’t difficult for me to also understand the new tangerine aesthetic trend. For those of you who desperately want to understand the trend (It’s OK. I get it. It’s hard sometimes.) or already love the trend and want to up your tangerine game, I’ve rounded up some tangerine aesthetic accessories to help us all get started. Shopping, after all, is one thing that unites us everyone with a bank account.

Tangerine VSCO

Emma Baker on VSCO.

The first step in understanding the tangerine aesthetic is knowing this: It’s basically just a bunch of orange things put into a collage or worn together in an ensemble. Seriously, if you look it up, you’ll find hundreds of images of beautifully placed orange items. Some are clearly created by aspiring graphic designers, while others are VSCO girls shooting their tangerine shot. The moral of the story, though, is that the tangerine aesthetic is simply…orange. Once you can understand that aspect of it, you can move onto step two: Getting! The! Look!

Luckily, it’s not really all that difficult to create your own perfect tangerine aesthetic. As I said earlier, all you need is a bunch of orange things. The best place to start? Tangerine (and, TBH, other shades of orange) accessories. These tangerine aesthetic accessories will help you achieve the ultimate tangerine aesthetic, but you’ll also actually have use for the items. A pair of orange sunglasses looks chic with a cool street style ensemble. An orange water bottle is obviously useful for hydration. Separately, these items will be welcome additions to your home, while together, they create a tangerine aesthetic.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
Neon Hazard Sunglasses $149
buy it

Block out the tangerine haters.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
So Jelly Makeup Bag $8
buy it

This makeup bag is every better if all your makeup matches.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
Nike Baseball Hat $30
buy it

Just do it. Wear this tangerine hat.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
Nunoo Ellie Clear Crossbody Bag $138
buy it

The perfect accent bag for any look.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
Que 20oz Water Bottle $25
buy it

Stay hydrated and meet your aesthetic goals.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
Knit Beanie $130
buy it

What’s an accessories guide without a beanie?

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
Sorrento Earrings $35.99
buy it

A subtle, yet effective, way to get on the tangerine trend.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
On the Grid Plaid Scarf $19
buy it

Keep cozy while staying aesthetic.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
Juni Crossbody Bag $29
buy it

A bag to tote around all your tangerine essentials.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
Nike Air Force Essential Sneaker $90
buy it

Fresh kicks for a fresh aesthetic.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
Shashi Ava Fan Drop Earrings $54
buy it

I’d buy these even if they weren’t part of the tangerine aesthetic.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
Braided Flip Flop $55
buy it

For casual tangerine days.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
The Day-Glo Sports Socks $17.50
buy it

Tangerine should go on every part of your body!!

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
Casetify Neon Apple Watch Strap $50
buy it

Every time you look down at your watch, you’ll remember how aesthetic you are.

STYLECASTER | Tangerine Aesthetic Accessories
Hailey Flat Top Sunglasses $16
buy it

Sunglasses are truly the way to achieve any type of aesthetic.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share