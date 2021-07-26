Tana Mongeau Just Apologized For Accusing Tristan of Hanging Out With Her Instead of Khloé & True

Clearing the air. Tana Mongeau apologized to Khloé Kardashian for her Tristan Thompson claims. The YouTuber came under fire in June after she accused the Boston Celtics player of hanging out with her at a party instead of spending time with his then-girlfriend and their 3-year-old daughter, True.

“All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees,” Tana tweeted. “Like babe where’s true.” Though Khloé didn’t respond to the claims, which came hours before news broke of her and Tristan’s breakup, she did like a fan who tweeted at Tana to “shut the fuck up.” The tweet read, “Shut the fuck up. This screams attention-seeking at it’s finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women.”

In a recent episode of her podcast, “Cancelled With Tana Mongeau,” the social media personality apologized to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for including True in her tweets. “I will apologize for [mentioning True Thompson]. I was just trying to make a joke. It was more so that it was Father’s Day,” Mongeau said. “In hindsight, I shouldn’t have involved myself, and Khloé, I would like to take the time on this ‘Cancelled’ podcast to apologize to you.

She continued, “I think you’re an amazing, powerful, strong woman who’s been through a lot. Khloé, I’m sorry. Tristan, I’m sorry.”

Before news of his breakup with Khloé, Tristan was seen at a party in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, entering a bedroom with three women. A source told the Daily Mail that he left the room 30 minutes later looking “disheveled.” Pictures also showed the NBA star in a wrinkled red shirts half an hour after he exited the room. “Tristan came in after midnight and shook a bunch of guy’s hands. He was wishing Chubbs Happy Birthday. He immediately beelined to the bar where there were tons of girls; we could hear him yelling let’s do shots!” a source told the Daily Mail at the time. “He was having a blast—he was actually laughing and simultaneously taking shots and drinking straight out of a bottle of champagne. He was repeatedly grabbing this one girl’s butt so we all knew he was totally into her.”

The insider continued, “A couple of hours later, Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up. He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier—she always out and about at parties. The other girls have just started going out with this group. He did this in front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking. They stayed in the room behind closed doors for at least 30 minutes. When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled. He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.”

At the KUWTK series finale reunion in June, which was filmed before their breakup, Khloé revealed whether she still trusted Tristan after many rumors of his infidelity. The reunion was filmed months before model Sydney Chase accused Tristan of cheating on Khloé with her. “I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way,” the Good American founder said at the time. “I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

