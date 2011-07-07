Victor Hugo said, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” When Tamara Taichman, a French editor and stylist, needed a bag that was roomy and stylish to take her through her multi-tasked, fashion-fueled day — voila! The Zelig was born. Three years later, the polished tote she created (that comes in every material from suede to straw) is the anchor piece of an entire line. Tila March is now sold at the likes of Colette, Mick Margo and online at Net-a-Porter.com.



Taichman, who’s a contributing editor for French Elle: a woman that exudes style without incorporating any obvious labels, logoed hardware or fly-by-night trends. For her, looking good is all about the mix–and a low-key mix at that.

“For me fashion is about finding really good things everywhere,” Taichman said. “It’s about how a woman can give herself a personal style.”





Her own personal style helped Tila March initially get off the ground. A handful of seasons ago, when Taichman carried a Zelig prototype to Paris fashion shows, she quickly landed orders from admirers in the buying offices of Printemps and Collette.



The Zelig, along with everything else from Tila March, is basic enough to work with just about any outfit, with enough subtle details (a just-right zip pocket, a bold exterior flap) that are quietly and effortlessly distinctive.





“I really like the idea of something very simple that you can wear every day that’s easy to wear with everything,” Taichman said. “That’s my idea of accessories.”



Tila March now also includes a coherent collection of shoes that are as sturdy and versatile as its handbags, which now come in clutch, messenger, and satchel styles as well as the trademark tote. Why do Taichman’s designs revolve around shoes and bags instead of t-shirts and dresses?





“Because I love accessories,” she said. “They’re more of a way to show your own personality than with clothes. And I find it interesting that each woman can wear my bags with their own style.”

As the line evolves, Taichman has started using small touches of metal hardware (in contrast to the Zelig, which was designed without it) and has expanded her selection of silhouettes. As the collection continues to grow, however; don’t expect Tila March to cash in on the sparkle and flash trends. As Taichman insists, “At the end of the day, I love simple things.”



For more information, go to tilamarch.com





