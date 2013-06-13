Inside Tamara Ecclestone’s $10.5 Million Wedding: Nonstop Booze, Beach Parties, and Mariah Carey

Considering her younger sister Petra Ecclestone got married in a ceremony rumored to cost $18 million back in 2011, it’s no surprise that 28-year-old Tamara Ecclestone spared no expense when it came to her big day. As the daughter of Formula 1 billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, money is no object—and that was immediately clear upon seeing photographs of the event, which happened this week at the five star Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat located in the French Riviera.

Tamara and her new husband, disgraced ex-stockbroker Jay Rutland, treated guests to a lavish ceremony and dinner on Tuesday night as well as a ridiculous beach party yesterday, which The Daily Mail describes as “a raunchy, bacchanalian wedding feast.” From hoards of tattooed guests smoking cigars and boozing on the beach and flashing photographers to Tamara herself doing shots and stumbling around like an 18-year-old sorority girl who just discovered Jose Cuervo, the event surely made some of the moneyed guests at the legendary hotel a bit uncomfortable.

There were some classy aspects of the celebration. Mariah Carey performed at Tuesday night’s ceremony (they allegedly paid her over $3 million), and Elton John played a one hour set at the after party (he only charged around $1.5 million—a bargain!). Sadly for Tamara, invited guests Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie did not attend—which reportedly made her furious as it minimized the credibility of the nuptials. We’re pretty sure her hubby’s friends aggressively hitting the open bar and getting sick on the beach took away from its “royal status,” not the guest list.

And speaking of the guest list, there definitely were some A-listers in attendance, like Jason Statham and Sean Connery. Sadly, we didn’t have the pleasure of seeing Mr. Connery enjoying the free alcohol in a white bathing suit, but we’re sure he had a blast nonetheless.