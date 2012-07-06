Australian brand Talulah has a resort lookbook to die for and we've got an exclusive look at the cool collection.
First Look: Talulah's Dreamy Resort Lookbook

First Look: Talulah's Dreamy Resort Lookbook

First Look: Talulah's Dreamy Resort Lookbook
Australia has a number of amazing designers making waves in the US and Kelli Wharton is one of them. The amazing designer behind Talulah has just released the resort collection for the brand and you’re definitely going to want every piece in your closet.

Talulah combines street style inspiration, femininity, and contemporary looks to create awesome clothing. For the resort collection, Neon Romance, Wharton injected a little edge into a classic resort color palette by adding neon watercolor kaleidoscope prints, vibrant florals, and electric blues. The collection is full of dreamy pieces and Wharton plays with high-low hemlines and peplums keeping these trends from becoming stale.

Every piece is perfect for the summer, no matter the occasion that will fit seamlessly into any wardrobe. Check out the lookbook and pick up a few pieces online at Revolve Clothing, ShopBop and Dylan’s Boutique or see if the line is available at a store near you.

 

