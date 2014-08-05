Tallulah Willis Says Tabloids Drove Her To Drop To 95 Pounds

It’s not easy being the daughter of two very famous celebrities (namely Demi Moore and Bruce Willis), nor is it easy seeing yourself in tabloids since you were kid—a point driven home by Tallulah Willis in an interview with StyleLikeU.

Willis shared: “I struggled a lot when I was younger, I’m diagnosed with body dysmorphia from reading those stupid fucking tabloids since when I was like 13, and just feeling like I’m like ugly, always.” She continued on the influence of tabloids on her self-esteem: “Because of this position I was born into I would read these things on the internet and I was like, ‘Why would someone write that if there wasn’t some basis for truth there?'”

Willis admitted in the interview to at one point dropping down to a dangerous weight. “I was trapped in this body,” she said. “I started starving myself and losing a bunch of weight and I got down to like 95 pounds. When I lost my curves and when my boobs shriveled up into like nothing and I had no shape, it put me in even more of a cage.”

The 20-year-old continued, “I believed the strangers more than I believed the people that loved me, because why would the people who love me be honest? That made me start to dress [a certain way] like showing off my boobs and my butt and showing off those things that I was getting attention for.”

Now, it seems, Willis is in a much better place, and we think it is pretty brave that she’s being so open with her body issues. “It’s crazy to like yourself, and not just the way you look, but to like yourself,” she shared of her new-found confidence.

Head over to StyleLikeU to watch the full interview.