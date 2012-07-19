Q&A: Georgia May Jagger on Hudson Cabaret, Photography & The Perfect Fit Of Jeans

Talking to the offspring of one of your favorite singers can be intimidating and exciting all at the same time — especially when said singer also happens to be a drop-dead gorgeous model. Last night, at the launch party for Hudson Cabaret, we were was able to sit down with Georgia May Jagger, the face of the jean company’s ad campaign, and ask her about secrets of taking a good photo, favorite jeans and what’s in store for this sweet-as-can-be babe. Check out her thoughts on the new line, as well as her must-have items for summer:

What was it like being a part of this creative process for the Hudson line?

Georgia: It was so nice as a model to be included as a part of what you’re doing — behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera.

What do you look for when you’re shopping for a pair of jeans?

I always look for the fit first and how it looks on the bum. I like jeans that are more mid-rise — that’s why my collection was all mid-rise because I think low-rise, for me, is not my favorite cut, something that gives you more length to your legs. I love stonewash, it’s my favorite.

What are you summer must-haves? What are you packing for your busy travel schedule?

I think all the new jeans they’ve done, the tie-dye ones. I’ve been wearing a lot of jumpsuits and blazers, and I’ve been wearing a lot of summer long dresses with belts.

What are some of your big influences? Where do you find inspiration?

Well, I think people are a main inspiration and pictures — I love photography. I always look through books. I love looking at what people are wearing. I get inspiration from my friends as well. I think you always get inspiration from what you know.

What would you love to try your hand at next?

I’m doing photography at university, so I’m really into that and painting and stuff. I’ve been taking lots of photos of girls I know and models and stuff like that.

Do you have a Tumblr yet?

No, not yet!

Do you have any tricks of the trade in terms of being more comfortable in front of the camera?

Be yourself, if you’re trying to be something else, you won’t look as good than when you’re happy and having fun.