No One Talks Down To A Billion Dollar Woman!

We would love to say, “Oh no he didn’t!” but unfortunately, he did.

A male contestant on NBC’s upcoming reality show, Fashion Star, decided to offend Jessica Simpson when he claimed that she didn’t know what was going on in men’s fashion. Well, excuse you, sir! Don’t you know that Ms. Simpson is about to be worth one billion dollars thanks to her fashion empire? Guess not.

After telling the contestant that she wanted to “hit [him] across the face,” she was quick to point out that women are “running the world right now” and behind the aspiring fashion designer were two female buyers from the industry.

Lesson learned: do not talk down to one of retail’s biggest names if you’re trying to make it to the top. We hope this guy learned his lesson.

You can watch the incident by clicking here and catch Fashion Star on March 13th on NBC.