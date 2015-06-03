The Story Behind House of Riot, the Politically-Charged (and Model-Approved) Brand

Photo: Keishikibi

Ollie Henderson is one seriously inspirational young woman. The Australian-born, New York-based model and activist is the voice behind House of Riot, a fashion movement gaining momentum with the global street style set.

It all started at last year’s Fashion Week in Sydney, when Henderson—fed up with Australia’s current political landscape—distributed 100 T-shirts to her model pals that she’d personally hand-painted with socially-charged messages. Featuring slogans like “Reject Racism,” “Welfare Over Wealth,” “Some Boys Love Cock,” and “Support Gay Marriage” slapped across their chests, it’s no surprise that the tees piqued the interest of international street style photographers, which is why you might already be familiar with these attention-grabbing designs—which, according to Henderson, is the goal.

“Politics can seem inaccessible, intimidating or irrelevant to young people and, as a result, they don’t always feel confident enough to speak up,” Henderson, who’s particularly passionate about LGBTIQ rights and climate change, told us. “House of Riot aims to give people an avenue through which to express themselves politically and get involved in the things that matter to them.”

Photo: Alice Liddell Blog

Henderson is constantly adding new hand-painted pieces to the House of Riot line, selling tees and sweaters on her online store and donating 20 percent of the profits to charity. She also manages a Start the Riot Facebook page, providing a forum for young people to talk about social and political issues that matter to them.

At 24 years old, the young activist manages to juggle her campaign for social change with a career as a serious model, walking the runway for designers like Calvin Klein and appearing in the pages of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. We caught up with Henderson to talk about her line, modeling, and how she’s using fashion as a platform for change.

Ollie Henderson at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia/Photo: Nicole Cooper

StyleCaster: Why do you think fashion is a powerful tool for activism?

Ollie Henderson: Fashion is a reflection of society and has the power to catalyse societal change. It’s a great medium to use because fashion involves everybody.

People really started to notice you and House of Riot at Fashion Week Australia last year. What did you do to generate the buzz?

I didn’t really have to do a lot, just make the shirts and give them to people. The infrastructure required for spreading the message and generating buzz was already set for me. There’s a massive media presence at Fashion Week and any model will tell you that you have cameras in your face 24/7.

Photo: Xssat Street Fashio

How often do you design new pieces?

All the time. I don’t have set date for releasing new products, they just come as they are made.

Where do you draw inspiration for the messages you print on your pieces?

Each slogan relates to a different current political issue. The inspiration comes from the devastation in the world and the need to address it.

What causes are you passionate about right now?

It’s hard to pick just one. Feminism is something that will never leave me, and I can say the same for LGBTIQ rights. But outside of myself I feel most passionately about the Australian government’s unjust treatment of asylum seekers. Human rights is always big in my domain.

Photo: Xssat Street Fashion

Where’s the label stocked?

I’ve currently moved away from wholesaling the garments. I couldn’t keep up with the orders! All the t-shirts are hand-painted by me so it can be difficult getting large orders all at once. It’s something I hope to do again in the future when I can get more help with painting.

How has social media and street style played a role in boosting the profile of House of Riot?

House of Riot was born off the back of a social media campaign. I think social media plays a huge role in all our lives particularly those of the millennial generation.

Photo: Le21eme

Has House of Riot done anything to boost your own profile as a model?

House of Riot has really changed my modelling career. I have lost clients that may be more conservative but I have also been booking other work because of my social/political activist work. I feel that now I am given the opportunity to work with more brands that align with my personal political views, which is great.

What is your end-game goal for House of Riot? What are you hoping to achieve for yourself and your causes?

This will be a forever continued discussion. I would really like to build a world where everyone is engaged in and aware of the political climate and the issues which impact us all. Where people know what’s going on the the world and want to work together to make it one we can be proud to live in.

Photo: Le21eme

Who makes and designs House of Riot pieces?

All the shirts are hand-painted by me and sometimes I have a friend come help me during busy times.

Photo: Le21eme

Aside from House of Riot, what have been your career highlights as a model?

The firsts are always highlights, my first big name show with Calvin Klein, shooting my first Vogue cover, getting to see typically unseen things like shooting in Hong Kong after-hours at the Louis Vuitton exhibition for Harper’s Bazaar.