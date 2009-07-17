Tali Lennox, Newest It Girl

We are always on the search for a new It Girl and all it takes is a few people to mumble those worlds for the hottest young thing to take the fashion world by storm. And, we all know that being British gives you instant cool points.

Fashionologie reports on the mass exodus of Pixie Geldof, Daisy Lowe, and Alice Dellal from Select to NEXT. Sarah Leon booked them as well as Alexa Chung, Lily Donaldson, and Agyness Deyn- all proof of her excellent eye. Word has it that Leon is now working with Tali Lennox, Annie Lennox’s daughter.

After looking through her model book, we’re buying what she’s selling.