The Taking of Pelham 123 Premiere

Denzel Washington hit the town last night to premiere his remake of the 1974 classic, The Taking of Pelham 123. Denzel must have been pretty bummed to miss the Laker game, he’s a courtside regular, and to be upstaged by a couple of young starlets – Kim Kardashian and AnnaLynne McCord.

Never one to turn down an invite, Kim Kardashian graced the red carpet in, what else, Balmain. The reality star chose one of the French label’s big shouldered blazers for the premiere, paring it with a black pencil skirt and black and white print tank. 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord hammed it up for the cameras in a long black dress, showing she really knows how to work a red carpet.

The Taking of Pelham 123 stars Denzel Washington and John Travolta and hits theaters June 12th.